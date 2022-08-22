Crooked Media and Cariuma Just Dropped a Sneaker Collab in Time for the Upcoming Midterm Elections

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

While many sneakers you may choose to wear might have a splash of design or color, very few will be directly supporting democracy. Yes, I know that sounds weird, but before you make any judgments, you need to check out the Cariuma X Crooked collaboration. Crooked Media is the company that hosts several popular pieces of content including the long-running podcast, Pod Save America, which is hosted by three people who held high-level positions in the Obama administration.

The collab with Cariuma was designed to function as a “reminder that while the news may not always put a skip in your step, a better future is always possible,” according to the brand. With the midterm elections on the horizon, now’s the perfect time to show your support and spread the word about the importance of showing up at the polls. The collab has two unique shoe designs from the company designed to inspire people to get out and vote this year. The first is an incredibly simple and clean sneaker that comes in all-white except for the phrase “No Steps Back” printed on the side of the shoe and on the inner sole. The other design from the collab has a far more outward colorful style with the shoes being covered in a red, white and blue pattern of “I Voted” stickers. Both unique designs are available in the OCA Low Cariuma Sneaker. The shoes come in both men’s and women’s styles and like always, with every purchase of a pair of Cariuma shoes, two trees are planted.

