ALL AT SEA Cruise Ship Goes Into Lockdown Over Scary Emergency at Sea Passengers were ordered to return to their cabins. Lucy Nicholson/REUTERS

A cruise ship was plunged into lockdown off the coast of California after a passenger went overboard. The man was reported missing from Carnival Panorama as it sailed back to Long Beach on Saturday after a tour of the Mexican coast. Crew told passengers to return to their cabins, where they remained for roughly an hour before learning what had happened. “The team has completed the review of our man overboard cameras,” a crew member told passengers. “Sadly, we’ve been able to confirm that the guest has gone overboard. Local authorities will continue the search and rescue.” The man, who has not been publicly identified, has not yet been found. Carnival said his family, who were traveling with him, have been notified and are receiving support. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their loved ones,” a spokesperson said. Fellow passenger Michael Bedwell expressed his shock at the news. “I’ve done a lot of cruises here and never had anything like this done before,” he said. “We didn’t really know what was going on. They just kept saying they are looking for a person and now we know he jumped overboard, I guess.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register