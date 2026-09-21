Cruise Ship Goes Into Lockdown Over Scary Emergency at Sea
Passengers were ordered to return to their cabins.
A cruise ship was plunged into lockdown off the coast of California after a passenger went overboard. The man was reported missing from Carnival Panorama as it sailed back to Long Beach on Saturday after a tour of the Mexican coast. Crew told passengers to return to their cabins, where they remained for roughly an hour before learning what had happened. “The team has completed the review of our man overboard cameras,” a crew member told passengers. “Sadly, we’ve been able to confirm that the guest has gone overboard. Local authorities will continue the search and rescue.” The man, who has not been publicly identified, has not yet been found. Carnival said his family, who were traveling with him, have been notified and are receiving support. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their loved ones,” a spokesperson said. Fellow passenger Michael Bedwell expressed his shock at the news. “I’ve done a lot of cruises here and never had anything like this done before,” he said. “We didn’t really know what was going on. They just kept saying they are looking for a person and now we know he jumped overboard, I guess.”
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