Politico Editor Leaving to Help Run NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’

Carrie Budoff Brown, currently the top editor of Politico, is leaving the top D.C. publication for a role overseeing the long-running Meet the Press franchise for NBC News, The Daily Beast confirmed.

“I’m thrilled to announce that Carrie Budoff Brown will join NBC News in the newly created role of Senior Vice President of Meet the Press,” NBC News chief Noah Oppenheim wrote in a memo sent Tuesday morning to staff. “In this role, like Libby Leist at TODAY and Janelle Rodriguez at Nightly News, Carrie will oversee the MTP brand in its entirety – from its gold standard Sunday public affairs programming and MTP Daily show on MSNBC, to the already successful expansions into streaming, audio, film, and more.” John Reiss will remain executive producer of Meet the Press and report to Budoff Brown.

Prior to editing Politico, Budoff Brown previously oversaw Politico Europe and before that was a White House correspondent for the publication.

Meet the Press still dominates in the ratings among the often sleepy but highly competitive Sunday morning political roundtable shows. The show has also expanded in recent years to include a podcast, a weekday spinoff broadcast called MTP Daily, as well as programming for NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

But the show has also come under some recent criticism for its moderator Chuck Todd, whom left-leaning critics have argued is too friendly to pro-Trump guests who’ve used the program to push false information. Poor ratings have also plagued his afternoon MSNBC show, MTP Daily, which was moved to an earlier, less coveted time slot of 1 p.m. ET.