Boris’ Girlfriend Banished by the Queen, Who Has a ‘Dim View of Adulterers’

LONDON—Centuries of tradition celebrated by Britain’s ruling classes have been upended by the election of a new prime minister who is a twice-married serial philanderer with a live-in girlfriend.

For the first time, an unmarried partner will be moving into the prime minister’s official residence in Downing Street. Boris Johnson’s living arrangements are unlikely to have much impact on his electoral chances, but they do mark his partner out as an interloper in the eyes of Britain’s head of state.

When Johnson was formally invited to form a government by the Queen at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, Carrie Symonds was conspicuous by her absence. Johnson’s predecessors—dating back decades—all went to the palace accompanied by their partners.