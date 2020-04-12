The Hilariously Tragic Tale of the Cartier Mansion

Stand where 52nd Street crosses Fifth Avenue and look around. On three of the intersection’s four corners sit cuboid monuments to retail banality. This patch of Fifth Avenue, for all its global reputation as a luxury shopping mecca, is architecturally unattractive.

The northeast corner is home to Salvatore Ferragamo, unremarkable except during the holidays when its facade is festooned with a red LED-light ribbon and bow. The northwest corner hosts a multi-story Zara, an anchor of 666 Fifth Avenue of Kushner Realty infamy. To the southwest is Nike’s new flagship store, sheathed in rippling black glass.

But turn to the southeast and you’ll find something different. Like a gilded age fever dream, the Cartier store at 653 Fifth Avenue disrupts the 21st century streetscape with its five floors of intricately detailed limestone. A literal jewel-box of a building, Cartier’s New York “temple” is one of the only survivors of what was once an unbroken chain of mansions on what was commonly known as “Vanderbilt Row.”