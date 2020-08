The Democratic National Convention just concluded the most inspiring, vulnerable and exhausting Zoom meeting of all time.

Like a fitting room with mirrors on every side, we stood naked, forced to see all the ugliness and beauty of our nation, for four evenings straight.

The world’s largest intervention (“I’m not a racist! Ask your aunt… Am I racist?”) ended like every intervention ends, in a nationwide tearful hug, starry-eyed hope and a bunch of insane tweets.