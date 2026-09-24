Carville Reveals Real Reason for Trump’s Big Makeover

Legendary Democratic political strategist James Carville has revealed why Donald Trump is so hell-bent on leaving his mark on Washington, D.C.

On Wednesday, MS NOW reported that White House officials were thinking of putting Trump’s name on Ford’s Theatre, where Abraham Lincoln was assassinated in 1865.

This would be the latest sortie in a MAGA rebrand of D.C. that included failed efforts to carve the 80-year-old’s name onto the Kennedy Center.

In a rant on Truth Social, Trump declared that the report was “fake news.” Even still, it has thrown renewed focus on his efforts to redesign the capital, and Carville thinks he knows why Trump is so determined to leave his mark.

MS NOW reported that Trump’s name could be added to Ford’s Theatre. Kylie Cooper/Reuters

“Trump has a particular hatred for Washington, D.C. Why do you think he is trying to defile everything he can, from the Lincoln Memorial to the Arlington National Cemetery, to the reflecting pool, to the White House, to every ghost thing he could think of?” the 81-year-old said on his Politics War Room podcast.

Carville, the Democratic strategist behind Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential victory, went on, “I think he wants to destroy Washington. I think he hates what Washington is, what Washington stands for. He doesn’t like the architecture.

Trump’s team has considered renaming Ford’s Theatre, according to MS Now. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

“He doesn’t like the inherent modesty that comes with being part of a Constitution that was written and went into effect in 1789. I think this is personal to him. I think he hates everything about Washington.”

He urged the president to “stick with” his tacky rebrand of Palm Beach International Airport. “Trump, just stick with your, whatever it’s called, the Trump Airport in Palm Beach, and they [passengers] can look at Mar-a-Lago. Stay away from, uh, beautiful capital.”

It comes as Trump angrily brushed off the suggestion that he wants to add his name to Ford’s Theatre. “The story that the White House, or me, want to affix my name to Ford’s Theatre, in Washington, D.C., where Abraham Lincoln was assassinated, is a ridiculous lie. It is FAKE NEWS! Who would possibly want a name on such a tragic place?” Trump posted on Wednesday evening.