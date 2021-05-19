This Lux, Yet Affordable Bedding Made Me a Better Sleeper

Scouting Report: This linen bedding isn’t just some of the softest and most comfortable I’ve tried, it’s actually affordable, too.

Let's face it - who doesn't love cozy bedding? My husband and I decided to give our bedroom a refresh last year, and a new comforter was first on our list of upgrades. Our previous bedroom was a mix of hand-me-down furniture and bedding from college, and the space was giving us a "this room is an after-thought" vibe. I was on a mission to make our bedroom feel calm and inviting, and I wanted our bedding to feel luxurious and comfortable, especially after all that 2020 threw at us. Needless to say, we were both ready for some high quality sleep.

As I was browsing the aisles of my local Target, I audibly gasped when I saw the Casaluna bedding display for the first time. I was drawn to the gorgeous neutral colors and textures, and after feeling the materials myself, I was sold. I decided on the sage green heavyweight comforter and pillow sham set.

Heavyweight Linen Blend Comforter & Sham Set Buy at Target $ 139

My husband and I have been sleeping with our new comforter for just about a year, and it has been exactly the upgrade we needed. The green is beautiful, and I love the frayed details on the edges of the shams. It brightens up our room, and makes us excited to climb into bed every night. It passes the softness test with flying colors, thanks to the linen and rayon blend, and the backing is 100% cotton sateen, which is silkier than normal cotton. My mother warned me that linen is notorious for being very wrinkly, but I'm happy to say that our comforter has stayed smooth and crisp. An added bonus is that it's machine washable, so you can save a trip to the dry cleaners, too.

In addition to the comforter set, Casaluna offers duvets, sheets, blankets, silk eye masks, fragrances and bath towels, all designed with calm in mind. I think we all deserve our own sleep sanctuary, and this comforter makes getting our 8 hours a night easy and dare I say, luxurious. Now if you'll excuse me, I think it's time for a little snooze.

