This Mask Is So Soft, I Want to Wear It When Nobody’s Around

Last summer when I was still dealing with nose bridge wires and ill-fitting ear straps, any time spent wearing a mask meant hundreds of micro adjustments throughout the day and constant discomfort that slowly built up hour after hour. Just as it was starting to get cold out last year, I ordered one of Casetify’s masks and, from the moment I put it on, was able to permanently bid adieu to all the issues I had with wearing a mask all day at work.

Reusable Cloth Mask Buy at Casetify $ 15

One thing that I learned from all the masks that came before was that soft cotton is the only way to go for something that’s going to be strapped to your face for a full day of work. Even though cotton isn’t the most protective of materials, Casetify solves this problem. They made room for a filter pocket that does most of the actual filtering that keeps you safe from airborne pathogens. These air filters also happen to be hugely helpful to keep pollen out of my sensitive lungs and I’ve found myself throwing on the mask when I’m walking through an especially pollinated area even with no one around. Cotton is also far more malleable to the variable contours of the human face, and, greatest of all, doesn’t budge no matter how much you’re talking through it. I went from having to pinch and pull at my mask after every time I spoke to not touching my mask from the moment I put it on to the moment I took it off. Elastic in the ear straps eliminates that particularly frustrating pain I’ve found to one degree or another with most other masks.

The end result is that Casetify makes a durable, reusable mask that has done more to reduce my pandemic fatigue than any one thing over the past year and some change. I wish that I had found this mask months earlier than when I did.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.