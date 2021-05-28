Cash Gernon Kidnap Suspect Tried to Snatch Another Child in February: Cops Say

In a shocking twist, the Dallas teenager accused in the fatal kidnapping of 4-year-old Cash Gernon has been charged with trying to abduct another sleeping child months earlier.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KTXA, the girl's grandfather caught Darriynn Brown rifling through his closets in February and demanded he leave.

Brown allegedly came back and forced his way in, allegedly punching the homeowner in the face—then made his way into the living room, where the man’s 2-year-old granddaughter was sleeping, and grabbed her.

As he tried to leave, the grandfather managed to pry the child from Brown’s grasp, the affidavit says. Brown then punched the man in the face a second time before fleeing.

Two weeks later, the man was shopping at Walmart when he bumped into Brown, who approached him and said, “he was sorry for breaking into his house and trying to take his grandchild,” the TV station reported.

The grandfather opted not to press charges at the time but changed his mind after Brown was named as the suspect in the death of Cash, who was snatched from his bed on May 15 and found stabbed to death on the street.

Brown has only been charged with kidnapping and burglary in connection with Cash’s abduction while authorities wait for the results of forensic tests.

His mother has claimed he is being framed, although the woman who was taking care of Cash and his twin, Carter, identified Brown as the person captured on baby monitor video creeping onto the bedroom, lifting up the slumbering boy, and leaving with him.

Police have not released a motive for the kidnapping and slaying.