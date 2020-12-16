Scouted Gift Pick: A Soft, Affordable Cashmere Sweater

If you're anything like us, you're obsessive about finding the perfect gift. A Scouted Gift Pick is our stamp of approval for certified winners in the gifting department. You may not even need to get a gift receipt.

WHAT IT IS

Mongolian Cashmere Cardigan: I’m not usually a cardigan person, but this one won me over. Quince is a brand that thrives on transparency, giving you access to how the price reflects production costs, labor, and other expenses, but without taking a large cut off the top for profit. The cashmere is soft (I’m pretty picky about my wool, because I get very itchy, very quickly) and it feels durable enough to withstand anything I put it through.

WHO TO GIFT IT TO

Your mom, who needs a sweater upgrade desperately. Your sustainability-focused sister-in-law. Your best friend so you can match.

Mongolian Cashmere Cardigan

