Casper Is Taking Up to 30% for Early Black Friday

Black Friday is coming early, people. Casper, one of our favorite brands for mattresses and bedding accessories, is already offering up to 30% off its award-winning sleep products. This includes 30% off gifting bundles, 15% off mattress, and 10% off sleep accessories like pillows, bedding, and more. To help you sift through the deals, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Casper items that are on sale, now.

Wave Hybrid Mattress: Casper’s best selling mattress is like sleeping on a cloud. A supportive cloud, that is. It has three layers of perforated breathable foam (that self-cools) to ensure you get a restful night’s sleep.

Wave Hybrid Mattress Down From $1495 Buy on Casper $ 1271

Weighted Blanket: I’m planning on spending the rest of 2020 under this blanket. It is quilted so the weight remains evenly distributed. Just make sure to get one that is at least 10% your body weight for the best results.

Weighted Blanket Down From $179 Buy on Casper $ 161

Foam Pillow: I love this pillow so much. It’s supportive yet soft, and it’s one I can’t wait to lie my head down on at night. Plus, there’s no need to fluff it up, like you would with a down pillow.

Foam Pillow Down From $89 Buy on Casper $ 80

Percale Sheet Set: Looking to upgrade your sheets? These are made with 100% organic cotton and fitted with a percale weave for a soft crisp feel, night after night.