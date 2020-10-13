Don’t Snooze On Casper’s Prime Day Mattress Deal

Take $119 off Casper’s Element Mattress

Made with three layers of foam, this mattress is soft, yet firm, breathable to keep you cool, and so comfortable you won’t want to leave bed in the morning.

Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.

A mattress upgrade might be what you need to turn your year around. Casper, the original bed-in-a-box brand, is taking over $100 off their Element mattress, designed with three layers of foam that are breathable and soft, yet supportive. This is a deal you won’t want to hit the snooze button on.

Casper Element Mattress Down From $595 Buy on Amazon $ 476 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.