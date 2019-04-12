Casper Mattresses Are the Original ‘Mattresses in a Box’ — And They’re 25% Off on Amazon Right Now

Casper changed our perception of how we shop for mattresses (online, from a box) and now you can get a piece of that groundbreaking strategy into your home at a discount. The Casper Sleep Essential Memory Foam Mattress is on sale on Amazon for 25% off right now.

I have had a Casper mattress since 2016 and it’s been pretty spectacular. It’s firm enough to give support but soft enough for someone like me that wants to feel like they’re sleeping on basically a giant bean bag. The 25% discount brings a queen size down to $450, a fraction of what you’d pay for a traditional spring mattress at a retail store. A twin is down to 263, the twin XL is $300, the full is $375, and the king and California king are both $544. That’s savings of up to $180.

Even with the discount, you get the Casper 100-night free trial and 10-year warranty so that you know fully that this is the mattress for you. The three-layer hybrid foam mattress keeps you cool and comfortable all night, and for years to come.

