Catherine O’Hara’s Emotional Goodbye to ‘Schitt’s Creek’: ‘I Cried So Much’

If one is anxious and struggling amid the dark uncertainty of a global pandemic, it is highly recommended they hop on the phone with Catherine O’Hara and cry about love.

After six seasons, the final episode of Schitt’s Creek airs Tuesday night on Pop TV. The comedy legend, who plays Moira Rose on the show, is mourning not only the end of what may rank as the most emotional, meaningful project of her career, but that circumstances are preventing a proper send-off.

She remembers how lovely it was when the series first premiered in 2015 and she hosted a dinner party for the cast, including her Rose family co-stars Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, and Annie Murphy. The hope was to throw a similar shindig to celebrate the end of the series on Tuesday, but dutiful social distancing has canceled such arrangements.