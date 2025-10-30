Catherine Zeta-Jones’s Daughter Wears Mom’s Famous Little Black Dress 20 Years Later

Carys Zeta Douglas, the daughter of actors Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, hit the red carpet wearing the same lacy black slip dress her mother wore 20 years earlier.

The recent Brown University graduate accompanied Douglas, 81, at the PAC NYC Gala on Tuesday, October 28, to celebrate New York City icons. Zeta Douglas, 22, is the youngest child of the longtime celebrity pair. The famous couple, who have been married since 2000, share two kids: Dylan Michael Douglas, born in 2000, and Carys Zeta Douglas, born in 2003.

Michael Douglas and Carys Zeta Douglas at the PAC NYC Icons of Culture event in 2025. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Perelman Perfor

In an interview with People Magazine, Zeta Douglas explained that she loves vintage clothing and prefers not to buy fast fashion for sustainability reasons. “I feel very lucky that I have a wonderful closet that I can pick from,” she told the outlet, referring to the garment archives of her famous mother, who starred on the cover of the magazine’s “50 Most Beautiful People in the World” issue in 2001.

For the PAC NYC Gala, Zeta Douglas chose a dress her mom wore two decades earlier at the 2005 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony.

Catherine Zeta-Jones at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2005. KMazur/WireImage

Both mother and daughter took a straightforward, chic approach to styling the mid-length slip dress. Zeta-Jones accessorized with a simple silver diamond necklace, hoop earrings, and a diamond bracelet, while the younger Zeta Douglas opted for silver and red earrings and a bejeweled ring. While mom chose embellished open-toe sandals to complement the dress in 2005, Zeta Douglas opted for a trendy pair of pointed-toe pumps this week.