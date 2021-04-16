I Cannot Stop Using These High-Potency CBD Bath Salts from Lord Jones

Taking a bath after a work day is my cure for practically everything. Sick? Take a bath. Sore? Take a bath. Stressed? Definitely take a bath. While I tend to gravitate towards bath bombs and bubbles, I had wanted to see if I could get the most relaxation from my warm soak. The Lord Jones CBD Bath Salts changed bath time for me for good, pairing essential oils and potent CBD for a soothing, tingling bath that helps melt my worries away.

Yes, it looks like something you’d season a chicken with, but isn’t a bath just a wet brine for humans? Sorry for the imagery, but I’m not wrong! Anyway, this bath soak is made from epsom and Himalyan pink salts, and flower petals plus Arnica Flower, Calendula Flower, eucalyptus, and citrus oils. Pair those ingredients with 240 milligrams of broad-spectrum CBD and you’ve got the perfect night ahead of you. The first time I used this soak, I was immediately struck with how good it smells. It made my bathroom smell like a high-end, luxury skin care boutique. Once I was in the bath, I could feel my body melt away. My legs went tingly and I instantly noticed my muscles relax. The salts quickly dissolve into the water and even though it’s chock full of essential oils, your skin is left soft and supple, not greasy.

If you’re looking for the perfect night cap that doesn’t involve popping a cork, I suggest dimming the lights and running yourself a warm bath with a handful of these bath salts. It’s something to look forward to each week.

