This Blueberry-Flavored CBD Oil Replaced Melatonin for Me

We may still be trying to figure out if CBD actually works, but I’m here to say that it’s time to start thinking about CBN, instead. I got the opportunity to try out Calm by Wellness’s Sleep Oil Tincture, a non-melatonin-based sleep aid that’s packed with 1000mg of CBD plus 90mg of CBN. After trying it out for a full week, I can say it has earned itself a permanent place on my bedside table.

Calm by Wellness CBD + CBN Sleep Oil Tincture

So, let’s start quickly with what CBN oil is and why you should care about it. According to the brand, CBN oil features a similar component to CBD (that is, a non-intoxicating, hemp-derived compound). It’s made from the decomposition of THC molecules which are released after CBN-a (CBN acid) is created in the harvesting process. Early evidence suggests that CBN works as “a sedative cannabinoid with higher efficacy than most pharmaceuticals.” This means it can work in concert with CBD for a maximum calming effect while also helping your brain get the rest it needs.

Now, back to the Sleep Oil. There are oils and tinctures I’ve tried before that have helped slow things down for me, but this is the first one I’ve tried that has actually felt impactful on my sleep. Fifteen minutes after taking a full dropper, I can feel my legs go tingly. It’s not overwhelming, but feels like I’ve settled into a warm bath and don’t want to move. Most sleep aids include melatonin, which many people are sensitive to, but the Sleep Oil Tincture doesn’t. I’m not overly sensitive to melatonin, but I’ve had post-melatonin mornings feel foggy and slow. Even after taking this oil every night for a week, I’ve woken up with a clear head (though in desperate need of coffee, which is its own issue). I will warn you that it has a very, very strong flavor of blueberry but I’d take that over the eau de marijuana taste that most CBD oils have. If you’ve been having restless nights —no one would blame you these days— I cannot stress how much adding a dropper of this into my nighttime routine changed my entire day.

