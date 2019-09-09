Here’s something crazy: adidas is turning 70. And with that huge anniversary/birthday celebration comes up to 70% off select styles. 240 styles, to be exact.

If you want to hop on the chunky trainer trend, grab the Yung-96 Shoes, down to $50. These are ‘90s to the core, with a big midsole and a wider fit to be fashionable and comfy. You could upgrade your running shoes with a pair of Asweegos. Down to $64 during the sale, these flexible sneakers give you the freedom to run far without feeling weighed down. The knit upper and cushioned insoles are a one-two punch against foot fatigue. Then again, you could go purely classic and pic up a triple stripe tee that goes nicely with gym shorts and jeans alike. It’s $20 and comes in a handful of color options, depending on your mood. If you want to celebrate this activewear behemoth chugging along for over 70 years, now’s your chance to do so and save money while you’re at it. | Shop at adidas >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.