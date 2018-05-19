Celebrities Packed the Royal Wedding—But They Weren’t the Stars

The celebrities.

The fashion.

The freaking HATS.

What was everyone talking about?

Before the ceremony, if you were watching on TV, it wasn’t like there was nothing to look at at the amazing, culture-changing royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The only tantalizing thing was what all those celebrities were making smalltalk about. They crowded St. George’s Church in Windsor, and the buzz and gossip flowed.

It was a more glamorous, style-drenched affair than an Oscars ceremony, and than any previous royal wedding.

St. George’s, Windsor, was a celebrity traffic jam.

First came Oprah Winfrey, wearing a blush, double tiered dress with lace trim made of sustainable viscose by Stella McCartney.

There was Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian; she was in Versace: a gorgeous ruched, wrap dress and sculptural hat.

George and Amal Clooney came, she providing the first visual stun-gun of the day in a long mustard yellow dress and matching hat.

Victoria and David Beckham were there, she in severe navy, and staying rigorously on brand by not smiling.

Elton John and his husband David Furnish looked smart, and gossiped with a group including James Blunt.

There was Meghan’s good friend Javina Gavankar, who sauntered confidently into the church, as any guest would want to.

Her friend Priyanka Chopra was in a stunning, fitted Vivienne Westwood suit and Philip Treacy hat. James Corden came with his wife Julia Carey.

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford—later seen yawning—came. Joss Stone arrived to the church in a light, flower-covered short dress with a hat that looked like a delicate morsel of creamy patisserie.

And not to forget the royals.

Sarah Ferguson, formerly the Duchess of York, was in navy, and looked over the moon to be back in the family fold.

Camilla Parker Bowles slayed in the battle of the hats with a gigantic pink creation that looked like it would also make an excellent bed of feathers.

The queen wore beautiful lime.

Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton kept it very subtle; there were to be no pert bottoms stealing Meghan’s wedding day thunder.

Harry’s exes were there too, Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas, which says a lot (only good) about him and them. They led a polished aristo contingent of even more stunning dresses and hats.