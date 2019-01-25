Ceramic and Stoneware Dishes That Add a Homey Feel To Any Kitchen

There has been an influx of minimal, earth toned items in the realm of home decor these days. From pots to rugs to sculptures, a Southwestern wind has blown into interior decorating. And that decorum includes kitchenware.

Ceramic and stoneware dishes, ones that are handmade and look lived-in, are taking over kitchen cabinets and open shelves around the country. Though this type of dinnerware may look more form than function, they’re durable and most are dishwasher and microwave safe. The lack of pristine edges and uniform coloring makes them much more interesting than any other traditional dinner set. If you’re in need of an upgrade to your eating surfaces, try something a little simpler and down to earth.

Target may seem like a weird choice, but they've stepped up their game when it comes to home decor and kitchenware. Their in-house brands' collections are great, like the Tilley Stoneware 16-piece Dinnerware Set from Project 62, but they also carry a ton of other beautiful pottery makers. These charcoal speckled plates from Robert Gordon are sturdy and go with any design style.

If you're not familiar with East Fork, their pottery style is homey and demure. You can get dinner sets that are all one color, or opt for ones that feature multiple shades of earth tones. Made in Asheville, North Carolina, all of their dishes and bowls are not only dishwasher safe but microwave safe as well. Upgrade those Chinese take-out leftovers with a plate from Eats Fork, then toss it in the dishwasher afterwards without worrying about any damage.

While Food52 makes (and stocks) some incredibly good-looking kitchen gadgets, pots and pans, and glassware, their dishes are pretty spectacular too. This set of organic ceramic dinnerware from Hawkins New York makes a gorgeous addition to any meal, with its soft wash of color and imperfect edges. Another set to consider is the white set of Food52 x Looks Like White Linen Textured Dinnerware, whose texture and glaze are made to look like linen sheets.

If you're looking more for a statement serving platter rather than a full dinner set, this splattered one, again from Hawkins New York, is perfect for salads, pasta, meats, and more. Another option is a traditional serving tray shape, but with a pop of brightly colored glaze. The Calpe Serving Tray from Anthropologie has an iris blue crackle glaze that makes it look perfectly imperfect.

