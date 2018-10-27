Cesar Sayoc proves to be the Elizabeth Warren of bomb suspects.

On a Twitter account under the name Cesar Altieri, the man now suspected of sending 13 pipe bombs to Trump critics has in the past spoken out as if in the name of the “Unconquered Seminole Nation.”

In one such declaration, supposedly on behalf of the Seminoles, he condemned Andrew Gillum, the Democratic candidate for governor of Florida.

“Under FBI investigation,” Altieri/Sayoc said of Gillum.

On his Twitter profile, he says that he works at the tribe’s casino in Hollywood, Florida, as “Current Booking Agent/Sales/Marketing/Promotions/Project Mgr Live Events Seminole Hard Rock Live.”

And he has founded at least three businesses—two dry cleaners and a caterer—he named “Proud Native American.”

Upon learning of Sayoc’s arrest and declared heritage, a spokesperson for the Seminoles reported that he was neither a member of the tribe nor an employee of its casino. A statement from the tribe read:

“We can find no evidence that Cesar Altieri, Caesar Altieri, Caesar Altieri Sayoc, Ceasar Altieri Randazzo (Facebook) or Julus Cesar Milan (Twitter) is or was a member or employee of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, or is or was an employee of Seminole Gaming or Hard Rock International. At this time, we cannot verify if he is or was an employee of a vendor company.”

Of course, his charade had not stopped Sayoc for repeatedly mocking Warren on Twitter over her claim to be a member of the Cherokee tribe.

“Elizabeth Warren, Leftist FRAUD...She LIED about being Cherokee,” he wrote.

In one tweet, he posted a copy of Warren’s birth certificate, showing the entry for race was “White.”

Another tweet photoshopped Warren between two Native American historical figures with the words “DANCES WITH PERJURY.”

But he does not seem to have made any particular comment when Warren announced that she had tested her DNA and a Stanford University expert had found, “the results strongly support the existence of an unadmixed Native American ancestor in the individual’s pedigree, likely in the range of 6-10 generations ago.”

Perhaps some part of Sayoc was worried that such a test might show him lacking even a tiny trace such as Warren trumpeted, proving she is is 1.6 percent to 0.1 percent Native American, but 100 percent idiot.

This week, the FBI—which may or may not be investigating Gillum, but was going all out to find the bomb maker—ran a DNA test for Sayoc with a different intent. The agents had focused on Sayoc after his fingerprint had been found on one of the devices. His prints were on file as a result of a string of arrests, including one for stealing pricey copper piping. (The bombs had been built with less expensive PVC pipes).

The test for Sayor’s DNA strongly suggested that he was the same person whose DNA had been found on several of the devices.

Interestingly, one prominent Trump critics to whom Sayoc did not send an explosive device was Elizabeth Warren, the one our president has so often mocked as “Pocahontas.”

More on Cesar Sayoc: