C’est Chic! How Paris Fashion Week Hit the Streets

FANTASTIQUE!

Paris Fashion Week returned to its impeccably attired in-person best this year. Sure, there were great runway shows. But the really colorful action was out on the Parisian streets.

Alex Brook Lynn

It has been almost two years since Paris Fashion Week (PFW) was nearly entirely digital, and this year there was a palpable anticipation for a return to its former very in-person glory. After two years of strict lockdowns, Paris’ vaccine mandates have made the general population feel more comfortable being in smaller spaces together, and the famed Parisian lifestyle of crowded cafes, wine-soaked conversation, and promenading on narrow streets, now that it is resuming, feels more precious than ever before.

    Fashion Week in the city of light started just a few days after war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, changing what would have been an exclusively celebratory vibe for the century-old tradition. Fans lined up on the street for a glimpse at celebrity, models took resting breaks between shows in the Tuileries Garden, protesters painted their faces blue and yellow at Place de la République, as designers decided whether to shutter their Russian factories or insert a show of support for Ukraine on the runway.

    Against this backdrop, those that take pride in adorning themselves in style came out to be seen and photographed all throughout the Marais, along Rue de Rivoli, and surrounding Palais de Tokyo. Alex Brook Lynn

    Greens and Blues on Rue du Dragon.

    Aicha & Malek get their signs ready at République at the start of PFW.

    Joyce Attali with Skylar at Jardin des Tuileries, next to the Louvre.

    Félix Lodjro and friends on Av. du Président-Wilson.

    Ophelie Guillermand in front of Palais de Tokyo.

    Perfect purple on Rue de Rivoli.

    Shouldering the coats.

    Model Fryderyka Wicherkiewicz in Sex scarf.

    Florals and pink for the coming of Spring in the 10th arrondissement.

    A well dressed duo strut through the Marais, ready to pose.

    Outside the Kenneth Ize show in the Marais, Paris.

    Matching blue suits outside the Rick Owens runway show.

    A model holds a bottle of wine at the Meryll Rogge presentation, an interactive show in which the audience got drunk with the models wearing the collection at a make-believe dinner party. The food was fake, the wine was real.

    Sunglasses duo at VTMNTS Runway show.

    Outside the Kenneth Ize show in the Marais, Paris.

    A group of Parisians hang outside NUOVO during a PFW party.

    Outside the Rick Owens runway show, Palais de Tokyo.

    A young man gets off the train hurrying to a show near République.

    A model lounges on sports car wearing the branded Patou hat and bag.

