This is the Most Durable Sandal Out There

In my opinion, the most overlooked genre of footwear is the sandal. Not only are sandals perfect for summer, I think you can and should get away wearing them anytime it’s not raining. Sandals are comfortable, there is room for your feet to breathe, and better yet, the design of them is pretty outstanding. While you might love your Birks, there’s another sandal I love for outdoor adventures or just everyday use that is well worth the investment: the Chaco

While the Chaco is a more outdoorsy shoe than other sandals, it has unrivaled versatility, comfort, and is the most durable sandal I’ve ever come across. I’ve been wearing mine for years and while they’re torn in some places, they work almost better than ever. People hike the entire Appalachian Trail in them, so it should be able to serve you well on walks around the block or trips to the grocery store. The Chaco, specifically the Z/2 Classic, is the perfect sandal to wear no matter where you’re going. The straps are adjustable for a customizable fit, but you cannot miss the signature big toe loop. Not only is that a functional masterpiece to ensure your feet never fall out of the sandal, it is also just the coolest sandal detail out there. There’s no mistaking it, that’s for sure. The outsole is made with a non-marking rubber compound that has unrivaled grip so you can meander across any kind of terrain, and the Luvseat footbed shapes to your foot to provide all day comfort and a massage with each step. The upper of the sandal is constructed of polyester jacquard webbing that weaves its way around your foot and through the midsole. While the base is typically a black, the straps come in plenty of different designs to make the sandals more personal and unique.

Whether you’re planning an adventure, or just looking for an everyday sandal that can do it all, I can’t recommend the Chaco Z/2 Classic enough.

Chaco Z/2 Classic Buy on Zappos $ 79 Free Shipping | Free Returns

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.