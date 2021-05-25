Doomsday Couple Indicted on Murder Charges in Deaths of Two Kids

Nearly a year after the remains of Lori Vallow’s two children were found in the backyard of her doomsday author husband’s Idaho property, the pair have been indicted on murder charges, authorities said Tuesday.

An Idaho grand jury indicted Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow on several counts, including first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and grand theft, in connection with the deaths of Vallow’s kids, J.J Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17. Chad Daybell has also been charged with the death of Tammy Daybell, his ex-wife.

The couple, who are members of a community of doomsday preppers and were married two weeks after Daybell was widowed, are already in prison for several other crimes related to the children’s disappearance in September 2019 and their reluctance to help in the investigation.