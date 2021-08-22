Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz: The Hottest Couple of Summer 2021

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have not yet confirmed whether they’re actually dating, but whatever their relationship is, it’s already been quite a ride.

No, literally—seemingly every time the pair hits the East Village together, they appear to have a bike in tow.

Every time might, admittedly, be a bit of a stretch; in this case, “every” would mean the two times they were photographed together. (Although that said, Page Six—which has diligently documented the pair’s outings this week—made sure to note the change in bike from one meeting to the next.) Still, as unofficial and possibly not real this coupling is, I have to say… I kind of love it.

Kravitz filed for divorce from actor Karl Glusman in late December. Less than two weeks later, a source denied to E! News that Kravitz and Tatum, whom she’d cast in her directorial debut Pussy Island, were an item. Earlier this week, however, Page Six published a series of photos in which the two tooled around the East Village. In one photo, Kravitz stood on the back of Tatum’s bicycle, her arms draped over his shoulders as he pedaled.

The online frenzy around the photos had already begun before a source told E! News that there is, in fact,“more than a friendship going on with Channing and Zoë.” (E! News was unable to reach the actors’ reps for comment.) “They are spending a lot of time together and having fun,” the source continued. “They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more.”

Then, on Friday, came the latest dispatch—another batch of pap shots from Page Six in which Kravitz and Tatum can be seen laughing together in what sure looks like a flirtatious manner. More importantly, can I just say: Zoë! Kravitz’s! Summer! Dress! (I’ll take 10, please.)

Let’s get our requisite “large grains of salt” out of the way. Yes, this is still completely unofficial, and yes, I know that given the Pussy Island of it all, this could all be a publicity play. But then again, people said the same thing about Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas and Deep Water when BenAna became a thing and look how that turned out! (Well, at least we got a full-on Bennifer reunion.)

But as premature as it might be to tell Jen and Ben to pack up their performative butt-patting and go home—please, never do that, guys, we love it—Kravitz-Tatum as our next “it” pairing does carry a certain je ne sais quoi.

“ But as premature as it might be to tell Jen and Ben to pack up their performative butt-patting and go home—please, never do that, guys, we love it—Kravitz-Tatum as our next “it” pairing does carry a certain je ne sais quoi. ”

Maybe it’s that they both have that impossibly unbothered energy to which so many of us overworked and chronically online individuals aspire. Maybe it’s the revelation that, as Kravitz told Deadline, she wrote the central role in her thriller for Tatum specifically because of Magic Mike and his live shows: “I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.” (Tatum will be playing a philanthropist and tech billionaire named Slater King.)

Or maybe it’s the anecdote—shared later on in that same Deadline interview—that illuminates Tatum’s feminism through the lens of footwear. Specifically, Tatum credits Kravitz with saving him from his Crocs.

“Just to be clear,” Kravitz told her co-star, “there are people out there who can pull off the Crocs thing; I just wasn’t sure you were one of them.”

“She had a good argument,” Tatum granted. “The one thing I can pull off, is listening.”

Come what may for the are they-aren’t they couple, Pussy Island is going to have one interesting press cycle.