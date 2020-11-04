Chaos Candidate Donald Trump Gets the Chaotic Election Night He Needed

It’s déjà vu all over again. Once again, the clock is striking 12 at the end of what was once called “election night” without a winner—and with no clear end in sight.

In recent weeks, the experts sometimes contained their liberal glee long enough to remind us that this could happen, that we could have a chaos night custom made for Donald Trump, the ultimate chaos candidate. After all, counting all the votes doesn’t always comport with a made-for-TV schedule. And COVID-19, which dramatically increased the number of mail-in votes to be processed and counted, only increased the odds most Americans wouldn’t know the results before going to sleep Tuesday night.

We have gotten used to elections being decided fairly quickly, but this is a modern expectation and a priority should be given to accuracy, not speed. Still, the question looms, not so hypothetically: What happens if this drags on for more than just a day?