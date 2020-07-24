Charles Manson’s Hippie Killer-Cult Members Speak Out

After 50 years of films, books, TV shows and articles, we know just about all we will—or need to—about Charles Manson. Nonetheless, EPIX’s Helter Skelter: An American Myth makes up for its general familiarity through impressive comprehensiveness. Plunging into the minds of its infamous subject and the drugged-out acolytes who carried out the August 1969 Tate/LaBianca murders on his orders, director Lesley Chilcott’s six-part docuseries is a canny and compelling portrait of the madman and the myriad personal and social forces that created him—and led to the tragedy that shocked the country and cast a pall over the period’s peace-and-love counterculture.

Premiering Sunday, July 26, Helter Skelter marries copious archival material to new interviews with former Manson Family members Catherine Share, Dianne Lake and Stephanie Schram, as well as authors, reporters, acquaintances, prosecutors and jurors, to craft a grand sense of its enduringly fascinating tale. Also blessed with old and recent audio commentary from Manson and followers Bobby Beausoleil (who remains behind bars for the murder of Gary Hinman), Susan Atkins (one of the Tate killers), Brooks Poston, Barbara Hoyt and Harold True, Chilcott leaves no stone unturned in conveying the intertwined aspects of Manson’s life and crimes. Shrewdest of all, the director fixates on Manson without glorifying him; rather, the fiend appears in countless photos and silent film clips, and is heard singing some of his terrible songs, but is only rarely seen speaking on-camera—a deliberate strategic tack that casts him as the specter hovering over these proceedings, and yet also sidelines him from the celebrity spotlight he so desperately craved.

The desire for fame (primarily as a musician) was central to Manson’s mission, and Helter Skelter captures the numerous ways that music and movies are wrapped up in this saga, be it Manson’s unlikely friendship with Beach Boys drummer Dennis Wilson, his use of the Spahn Ranch (an Old West movie set) for his Family headquarters, or the fact that his ultimate victim, Sharon Tate, was a rising Hollywood actress married to acclaimed director Roman Polanski, who later pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.