Charlie Kirk Is Working on a Book With Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. and conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk are taking their right-wing bro-fest to the next level.

Last week, Page Six reported that Trump Jr. was “sniffing around” for a book deal to major publishers. Multiple people familiar with the proposal confirmed to The Daily Beast that the president’s son has, indeed, taken such meetings with major publishers.

Furthermore, sources told The Daily Beast, the proposed co-author for the book is Kirk, founder of Turning Points USA, a group dedicated to fighting what the 24-year-old pundit describes as liberal “totalitarianism” on college campuses.

Though the details remain murky, people familiar told The Daily Beast that broadly, the book would focus on Trump’s presidency and the 2016 campaign, and would attempt to lay out the Trump clan’s political ideology.

Since meeting at the Republican National Convention last year, Kirk and Trump Jr. have forged what Kirk described to The New Yorker as a “personal friendship.”

The TPUSA founder helped coordinate youth outreach for Trump’s campaign during the 2016 presidential election, and Trump Jr. attended Kirk’s surprise birthday party along with former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka.

It is unclear whether the duo have secured a publishing deal yet.

While there is an appetite for Trump-world books in some publishing circles (and a significant distaste for them in others), the looming spectre of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigations have thwarted attempts by some in President Trump’s orbits to cash in on a book deal.

Trump’s longtime lawyer and confidant Michael Cohen, for example, recently scrapped his book, tentatively titled Trump Revolution: From The Tower to The White House, Understanding Donald J. Trump, amid protracted legal woes and heightened scrutiny over his various financial dealings in the service of the president.