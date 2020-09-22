Charlotte McKinney Would Like to Be Taken Seriously

Listen my darling, you’re never going to win the Nobel Prize for quantum physics, but you are easy on the eye.

Those words, uttered by Dancing with the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli, still haunt Charlotte McKinney.

“I’ve been put squarely in a box and I’m still in that box,” she says. “There’s nothing wrong with it necessarily but it’s been a struggle to try and get out of. I started my career as ‘the Carl’s Jr. commercial girl’ who was a bikini model, so I’ve always felt a degree of judgment from that. But as soon as people see my personality and sense of humor, I feel that goes away. It’s definitely a work in progress.”