There’s More Than CBD in Charlotte’s Web CBD Balm and Your Skin Wants Some

Like I shared in Saturday’s Scouted newsletter (which you should be getting, of course, and to which you can subscribe here), the Charlotte’s Web CBD balm is as great as I’d imagined.

The small tin of sustainably-made CBD-infused balm that Charlotte’s Web sent me is perfectly-sized for you to grab-and-go. Whether you’re traveling, commuting, out for the day, or otherwise want to have some nourishing ointment on-hand, this balm is a great option. I used a few swipes of it to handle a finger-sized heat rash I got last week and it began soothing as soon as it touched my skin. While I wouldn’t sit here and claim CBD fixes your skin’s ills, it seems Charlotte’s Web doesn’t want to solely rely on that premise either. Instead, they load their balm with apricot kernel oil, shea butter, vitamin E, and sunflower seed oil on top of their highly-rated CBD. Together, these are designed to moisturize and nourish your skin—precisely what they did for mine. You can get a 0.5-ounce tin for $15 or a 1.5-ounce tin for $40. Whether you’re into CBD, into skin balms, or maybe even into both, I highly recommend grabbing one of these. | Get it at Charlotte’s Web >

