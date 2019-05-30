Get 20% Off Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil, Capsules, and Balm While They’re on Sale

One of our favorite CBD shops has marked down two bundles that could be a perfect way for you to try out CBD and see whether you’re into it. Right now, Charlotte’s Web has taken 20% off both the CBD 101 Bundle and the CBD Fan Favorite Bundle.

The 101 Bundle — which is going for $128 during the sale — is basically an interactive beginner’s guide to CBD, giving you a 30ml bottle of CBD Extra-Strength Oil, a bottle of 30 Extra Strength CBD Capsules, and a half-ounce Hemp-Infused Balm. The Fan Favorite Bundle is essentially a larger version of the 101, doubling the oil to 100ml and doubling the capsules to 60. The Hemp-Infused Balm bottle you’re getting is three times as large at 1.5 ounces. This bundle is going for $280 during the sale. With so many options for CBD out there, Charlotte’s Web aims to stand out through its wholesome production: Charlotte’s Web products are non-GMO, cruelty-free, and packaged in BPA-free containers.

If you’ve wanted a solid reason to grab several different kinds of CBD and test each to your heart’s content to see how great they are, this high-quality option at this discounted price is precisely the moment you’ve been waiting for.

