Charlotte’s Web Is Getting the Word Out About Its New CBD Gummies With a Bundle Sale

Scouted readers favorite CBD shop Charlotte’s Web launched three varieties of gummies in unique (and honestly, smart) flavors — and they’re all on sale right now. The CBD Gummy Mix Pack is selling for $132, or 20% off. It gets you one each of the brand’s new gummies, which normally go for $55 each: The raspberry-flavored Sleep gummies are paired with melatonin for a natural aid to help get you more rest. The ginger-and-turmeric-flavored Recovery gummies are designed to help support exercise-related inflammation (which is personally a growing occurrence for those of us trying to get running again in the warmer weather). And the lemon-and-lime-flavored Calm gummies aim to help increase your focus and relax you. What’s more, the bundle includes full-size bottles of each of the varieties, each packed with 60 squishy and delicious gummies. This product launch aligns with one of the most popular CBD sales we’ve ever seen — and which is still ongoing — on the brand’s oil, capsules, and balm. Whichever way you choose to experience CBD (which I highly recommend you try), this sale is your perfect chance to get to it.

