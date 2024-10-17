Garfield Hits Red Carpet with Cardboard Cutout of Co-Star

ABC weatherman Sam Champion revealed to viewers that he has been battling skin cancer on a Friday Good Morning America segment that delved into his health challenge. After noticing an atypical mark on his face, Champion went to the doctor and was diagnosed with nodular basal cell carcinoma. In early October, he had surgery to remove the cancer. Champion explained during the segment that during outdoor reporting trips earlier in his career, he wouldn’t wear sunscreen and would end up with “blistering sunburns.” “When I’m not bringing you the weather, I love nothing more than being outside, but these days I wouldn’t think about going outside without sunscreen,” he said. Champion said the next step in his journey will be caring for the prominent scar left by the removal. He thanked his viewers for their support and urged them to look after their skin: “I hope that one day no one has to go through surgery to get rid of skin cancer, but, right now, we have to keep our eye on our skin, our hands on our skin, be very vigilant and notice any unusual spots, and if those spots start to change, immediately get care.”
