Florida Alligator Sunbathes on a Floating Bed Post-Hurricane

Donald Trump is longing for the days when he was facing off against Joe Biden for the 2024 presidential election. In his latest Truth Social tirade over Kamala Harris’ 60 Minutes interview, the GOP nominee declared that CBS’ decision to air a shortened version of one of the vice president’s answers was the “THE BIGGEST SCANDAL IN BROADCAST HISTORY”—so egregious, in fact, that “Kamala should be investigated and forced off the Campaign, and Joe Biden allowed to take back his rightful place (He got 14 Million Primary Votes, she got none!).” Trump has complained frequently about the edited clip in recent days, in which CBS spliced in a more focused and concise answer to a question about America’s influence on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, rather than her full response with the beginning part that aired in a teaser on Face the Nation. Harris reinvigorated the Democratic Party’s bid for the presidency when she took over as its nominee after Biden dropped out in the wake of a disastrous June debate performance versus Trump. The two are currently polling neck and neck as they feverishly campaign to win the presidency with the Nov. 5 general election days away.
