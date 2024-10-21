Joni Mitchell Gets a Standing Ovation With Four-Letter Roast of Donald Trump

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to sex toys, “clinically proven” and “doctor-recommended” aren’t phrases you’d expect to find under its merits, but MysteryVibe’s bendable Crescendo 2 does more than just all the right spots. According to the brand, a recent study found that the FDA-registered Crescendo 2 vibrator significantly improves pelvic pain and penetration pain in women suffering from genito-pelvic pain and penetration disorder, menopausal symptoms, and arousal issues. The Crescendo 2’s slim ergonomic design allows users to bend it to a variety of customizable positions, allowing for a totally personalized experience—whether solo or partnered.

MysteryVibe Crescendo 2 Vibrator Buy At MysteryVibe

The innovative sex toy is also designed to precisely pinpoint your unique erogenous zones, from G-spot to P-spot. Plus, it’s equipped with six motors and 16 different settings, so users can seamlessly control the speed, intensity and pattern of the vibrations with the device or using the accompanying app. The versatile vibrator is designed for everyone and suitable for sex toy newbies and veterans alike. It’s no wonder this unique and body-positive vibrator has won several design awards. The best part? You can score 25 percent off this premium sex toy during the brand’s autumn sale.