Joni Mitchell Gets a Standing Ovation With Four-Letter Roast of Donald Trump

Joni Mitchell received a standing ovation during a show Saturday night as she slammed Donald Trump, according to Variety. The iconic singer-songwriter performed “Dog Eat Dog” during the show at the Hollywood Bowl, following up the song’s reference to “snakebite evangelists and racketeers and bigwig financiers,” with “...like Donald Trump.” When the song ended, Mitchell told the audience she wished she could vote in next month’s presidential election. “I’m a Canadian. I’m one of those lousy immigrants,” Mitchell joked. She then added: “F—k Donald Trump!” prompting a wave of applause and approving cheers from the crowd. Mitchell’s critical comments are just the latest example of a musical artist denouncing the former president, with some of the world’s best-known acts also attacking Trump for using their work at his rallies. In August, Swedish pop group ABBA asked the Republican nominee to stop playing their songs at his political events, putting them alongside a lengthy list of other legendary performers—including Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen, and Rihanna—who’ve also objected to Trump using their songs.
