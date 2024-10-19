Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Rosie O’Donnell’s Daughter Arrested for Child Neglect, Drugs
'HORRIBLE'
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Journalist

Published 10.19.24 12:39PM EDT 
Rosie O'Donnell and Chelsea Belle O'Donnell pose at the "2nd Annual Fran Drescher Cancer Schmancer Sunset Cabaret Cruise" on June 20, 2016 in New York City.
According to court documents, Chelsea was first taken into custody on Sept. 10 and then again on Oct. 11. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Rosie O’Donnell’s eldest daughter was arrested and charged with child neglect and felony drug charges after law enforcement officers found her infant son in a home with drug paraphernalia, feces, and garbage. Chelsea O’Donnell, 27, faces four felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, child neglect, possession of meth and THC, In Touch reported. Wisconsin prosecutors also charged her with two misdemeanors: disorderly conduct and possession of illegally obtained prescription drugs. According to court documents, Chelsea was first taken into custody on Sept. 10, after calling the police due to an argument with her boyfriend. Upon arriving at her home, police described seeing meth pipes, a meth cooking setup, “rotten food, dirty moldy dishes… dirty diapers, used female hygiene products, unclean underwear with feces and blood stains and used razor blades on the floor.” Officers reportedly found meth and prescription drugs on Chelsea herself. In Chelsea’s 11-month-old’s room, police allegedly found a box filled with hypodermic needles, a digital scale, and a bag with white residue. Just two weeks after being released on bond, officers again arrested Chelsea on Oct. 11, finding needles and a meth pipe in her possession.

Read it at In Touch

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Kathy Griffin: My Divorce is ‘Kicking My A**’ Mentally
‘HEARTBROKEN’
Mathew Murphy 

Senior News Editor

Published 10.19.24 11:18AM EDT 
Randy Bick and Kathy Griffin
Randy Bick and Kathy Griffin FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

Kathy Griffin has opened up on her divorce from husband Randy Bick, telling Page Six that she is “heartbroken.” “The divorce is what’s kicking my ass mentally,” she said. “I thought I was going to be with this guy forever. I’m heartbroken, I admit it.” “I just didn’t think I’d be alone at this stage of the game, but hey, that’s on me. And I guess, I obviously have [to take] full responsibility.” The 63-year-old filed for divorce from her 45-year-old husband in Dec. 2023. The pair met in 2011 and were married on New Year’s Eve in 2019 in a ceremony officiated by Lily Tomlin. “I know it’s cliché,” she said. “I wish him the best. I hope he meets somebody else. He just wasn’t the right guy for me. But he’ll be good for somebody else.”

Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Boost Arousal With This Clinically-Proven Bendable Vibrator
GOOD VIBES
Scouted Staff
Updated 10.18.24 8:07PM EDT 
Published 10.16.24 8:47PM EDT 
MysteryVibe
MysteryVibe.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to sex toys, “clinically proven” and “doctor-recommended” aren’t phrases you’d expect to find under its merits, but MysteryVibe’s bendable Crescendo 2 does more than just all the right spots. According to the brand, a recent study found that the FDA-registered Crescendo 2 vibrator significantly improves pelvic pain and penetration pain in women suffering from genito-pelvic pain and penetration disorder, menopausal symptoms, and arousal issues. The Crescendo 2’s slim ergonomic design allows users to bend it to a variety of customizable positions, allowing for a totally personalized experience—whether solo or partnered.

MysteryVibe Crescendo 2 Vibrator
Buy At MysteryVibe

The innovative sex toy is also designed to precisely pinpoint your unique erogenous zones, from G-spot to P-spot. Plus, it’s equipped with six motors and 16 different settings, so users can seamlessly control the speed, intensity and pattern of the vibrations with the device or using the accompanying app. The versatile vibrator is designed for everyone and suitable for sex toy newbies and veterans alike. It’s no wonder this unique and body-positive vibrator has won several design awards. The best part? You can score 25 percent off this premium sex toy during the brand’s autumn sale.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
'American Idol' Contestant Nabbed on Child Porn Charges
SHOCK ARREST
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Journalist

Published 10.19.24 4:19PM EDT 
Benjamin Glaze auditions for "American Idol" in 2018.
The Oklahoma resident appeared on season 16 of the show where he told judges he’d never kissed a girl during his audition. Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images/Mark Levine

Benjamin Glaze, a viral 2018 American Idol contestant, was taken into custody for alleged possession of child pornography. Law enforcement in Tulsa, Oklahoma announced that the wannabe singer was arrested by the city police department’s Sexual Predator/Digital Evidence Recovery Unit on Friday, following a tip they received in April. Following his arrest, Glaze was reportedly found with more than 700 images and videos of child sexual abuse material on his smartphone. He has since been released on a $50,000 bond. The Oklahoma resident appeared on season 16 of Idol, where he told judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie he’d never kissed a girl during his audition. Glaze was 19-years-old at the time. Although all three judges voted “no” on Glaze, Perry kissed the young singer, creating one of the show’s most viral moments. Perry was later slammed by fans after Glaze reportedly felt uncomfortable by the smooch, but he ultimately said he did not feel sexually harassed by Perry.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
ABC Weatherman Shares Life-Threatening Diagnosis on Air
‘BE VERY VIGILANT’
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.18.24 1:07PM EDT 
Sam Champion.
ABC weatherman Sam Champion recently told viewers that he has been battling skin cancer. Good Morning America

ABC weatherman Sam Champion revealed to viewers that he has been battling skin cancer on a Friday Good Morning America segment that delved into his health challenge. After noticing an atypical mark on his face, Champion went to the doctor and was diagnosed with nodular basal cell carcinoma. In early October, he had surgery to remove the cancer. Champion explained during the segment that during outdoor reporting trips earlier in his career, he wouldn’t wear sunscreen and would end up with “blistering sunburns.” “When I’m not bringing you the weather, I love nothing more than being outside, but these days I wouldn’t think about going outside without sunscreen,” he said. Champion said the next step in his journey will be caring for the prominent scar left by the removal. He thanked his viewers for their support and urged them to look after their skin: “I hope that one day no one has to go through surgery to get rid of skin cancer, but, right now, we have to keep our eye on our skin, our hands on our skin, be very vigilant and notice any unusual spots, and if those spots start to change, immediately get care.”

Read it at The New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

You Won’t Be Able to Resist Sinking Your Fangs Into This Frightfully Delicious Charbooterie Board
BONE APPÉTIT
Davon Singh
Updated 10.18.24 8:08PM EDT 
Published 09.27.24 3:57PM EDT 
Group of friends enjoying a Halloween-themed charcuterie board at a festive outdoor gathering, surrounded by decorations like pumpkins and a spooky cauldron, featuring a variety of cheeses, meats, and treats
Boarderie

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Spooky season is officially upon us! One of the most delicious ways to celebrate is with a Halloween-themed CharBOOterie Board from Boarderie. For over 20 years, the family-run gourmet catering business has been delivering world-class tasting experiences with artisanal-quality cheeses, meats, dried fruits, nuts, olives, and chocolates. Now, the brand is getting into the Halloween spirit with a themed charcuterie board—and it’s all treats and no tricks. The CharBOOterie Board has 20 carefully curated ingredients like merlot pecorino, black truffle salami, and tangerine and chili marinated green olives fully arranged and ready-to-eat on a reusable acacia wood board.

Halloween Medium Cheese & CharBOOterie Board
Serves 4-5
Buy At Boarderie

Free Shipping

Choose from three sizes: small (serves 2-3), medium (serves 4-5), and large (serves 9-10). Plus, each order comes with a box of rosemary and olive oil crackers and a handy bamboo cutlery kit for serving your devilish delights. You won’t have to wait long to sink your fangs into this delicious spread, either. With priority overnight shipping, your order will be at your door faster than a vampire vanishing at sunrise. Can’t be home when your board arrives? No worries. Boarderie’s custom-insulated packaging will keep your board chilled all day in its box. Best of all? For a limited time, the brand is offering $10 off and free overnight shipping with code BOO10. Bone Appétit!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Menendez Brothers Series Creator Considering More Episodes
MORE MENENDEZ
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.18.24 4:44PM EDT 
Erik and Lyle Menendez during a pre-trial hearing.
Los Angeles’ district attorney quietly deleted a social media post sharing one of the new pieces of evidence his office is considering in the Menendez brothers’ case. Vince Bucci/AFP via Getty

Ryan Murphy, co-creator of the hit Netflix TV series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, is looking to make bonus episodes of the show if the Menendez brothers are released, according to a Variety interview. After the series of the two became a hit when it was released in September, the case of the Menendez brothers was reinvigorated, with many calling for their release. Lyle and Erik, who were found guilty for the 1989 murder of their parents, are currently serving life sentences without parole. That, however, is now under review by the Los Angeles district attorney due to additional evidence, which could mean a possible resentencing or freedom. Both argued that they were sexually and psychologically abused by their father, and were acting in self defense. Murphy told Variety on Thursday that if the brothers are released, he’d want to make additional episodes. “It’s been discussed, I’ll tell you that much. Everyone has been interested in that,” he said to Variety. “I think everyone wants to see how this story ends because this story is not over.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
49ers Rookie Ricky Pearsall Set for NFL Debut 50 Days After Being Shot
BOUNCING BACK
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.18.24 8:10PM EDT 
Ricky Pearsall.
Ricky Pearsall, the rookie 49ers who was shot in the chest, will make his NFL debut just 50 days after the incident. Robert Kupbens/Robert Kupbens/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is set to make his NFL debut less than two months after he was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery in San Francisco‘s Union Square. After making it through his first week of practice with no setbacks, Pearsall will play as the 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he wasn’t sure how long it would take for Pearsall to be fit for the field, nor were there any expectations from the team. “But Wednesday he looked great,” Shanahan said. “Thursday was even better. And today was even more comfortable. So that made the decision pretty easy.” Pearsall avoided any damage to organs or nerves when he was shot during a struggle with a burglar, who was later arrested, in early September. His return has raised the 49ers’ spirits, Shanahan added. “I think the guys are more real happy for him that he could get back and be a part of it... We’re just pumped to get him back out there with us.”

Read it at The Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines Step Out to Swanky Al Smith Dinner Amid Nuzzigate
HITTING THE TOWN
AJ McDougall 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 10.17.24 9:34PM EDT 
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines showed up arm-in-arm to the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner at the New York Hilton on Thursday night amidst a scandal stemming from an alleged affair he conducted with New York magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi. The two were seated next to one another, according to the New York Post. Former President Donald Trump headlined the event, a white tie charity fundraiser that’s become an election-year tradition in its own right, known for decades for being the last time the major party presidential candidates share a stage before Election Day. For the first time in 40 years, however, only one candidate was present at the dinner. Vice President Kamala Harris said last month that she would not be able to attend the dinner, citing a scheduling conflict. The vice president instead appeared at the event by way of a pre-recorded video address.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Martha Stewart: Keeping My Affair a Secret Was ‘Very Easy’
‘HAVE TO BE CIRCUMSPECT’
Clay Walker
Published 10.17.24 5:21PM EDT 
Martha Stewart at a book party in NYC in October 2024.
Astrid Stawiarz/Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Martha Stewart says it was “very easy” to keep her affair that she had during her marriage to ex-husband Andrew Stewart a secret. The business mogul made the cheeky comment during a Wednesday book launch party. The Daily Mail reports that the topic was brought up by businessman Lee Brian Schrager, who, in a video posted by the outlet, can be seen interviewing Stewart at the event. “If you‘re looking for ideas [for another book] maybe you could talk about how you [had] an affair that happened 30 years ago and you kept it a secret, how is that possible?” Schrager said to Stewart. In response, the homemaker extraordinaire grabbed the microphone and said, “’Very easy, you have to be circumspect.” The affair bombshell first came to light in a trailer for Stewart’s new self-titled Netflix documentary released last week. In the trailer, she admits to the tryst and says she doesn’t think Andrew, or Andy as she calls him, knew about it. The couple, who share one daughter, Alexis Stewart, wed in 1961 before splitting in 1990.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

SolaWave’s New Red Light Eye Mask Targets Crow’s Feet and Puffiness in Just Three Minutes
BRIGHT EYES
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Updated 10.18.24 8:09PM EDT 
Published 09.24.24 3:39PM EDT 
SolaWave Red Light Therapy Eye Mask | Scouted, The Daily Beast
SolaWave.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Known for its celebrity-approved 4-in-1 Skincare Wand, SolaWave is a leader in the ever-expanding red and infrared light therapy beauty tech space. The brand recently launched a full-face LED Light Therapy Face Mask and a Red Light Therapy Eye Mask, which sold out in just 24 hours after being released. Finally, the brand restocked the viral eye mask, but stock is selling out quickly once again and, honestly, we understand why. While there are plenty of red light therapy masks on the market today, there aren’t many beauty tech devices harnessing the modality that specifically targets the delicate (and often overlooked) eye region. SolaWaves’s FDA-cleared eye mask is engineered with a blend of red (630nm), amber (605nm), deep red (660nm) and infrared (880nm) LED lights that work to soften fine lines and crow’s feet, depuff eye bags, erase hyperpigmentation and discoloration and lift sagging skin in just three minutes daily.

Eye Recovery Pro Mask With Red & Infrared Light Therapy
Buy At SolaWave

Unlike other devices, SolaWave’s Red Light Therapy Eye Mask is designed with medical-grade silicone to mold to the contours of the orbital region and adjustable velcro straps for a bespoke fit (and better penetration). Plus, the hands-free eye mask is lightweight and foolproof to use, so you can efficiently work, walk, watch TV, or do chores during the quick treatment, which means you’ll actually use it. If you’re looking for a powerful LED device that addresses the eye region like nothing else on the market (or are trying to push back quarterly Botox appointments), grab one of SolaWave’s Red Light Therapy Eye Masks now before they sell out again.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Tesla’s Self-Driving Cars Under Probe After Killing Pedestrian
REPEAT RECALL
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.18.24 4:13PM EDT 
A Tesla dealership is seen on December 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
A Tesla dealership is seen on December 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The U.S. government’s road safety agency opened an investigation on Thursday about Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” system after reports of crashes in low-visibility. The National Highway Transit Safety Administration said it will look into the Full Self-Driving’s ability to “detect and respond appropriately to reduced roadway visibility conditions, and if so, the contributing circumstances for these crashes.” Tesla reported four crashes, including one pedestrian killed in November 2023, because of sun glare, fog and airborne dust that interfered with the car’s cameras. The investigation comes at the heels of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s announcement of a new fully autonomous robotaxi. Robotaxis without steering wheels or pedals would be available in Texas and California starting in 2026, Musk said. Tesla is also planning to implement autonomous cars with no human drivers next year. Tesla has previously said that the “Full Self-Driving” system can’t drive itself and a human driver needs to be ready to intervene at all times. The company previously recalled Full Self-Driving twice under pressure from NHTSA.

Read it at AP

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Trump Overcharged Secret Service at His Hotel, Dems Say
BUSINESS AS USUAL
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Published 10.18.24 12:41PM EDT 
The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.
The Trump International Hotel is seen through a gate in Washington. ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS

A new report by the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee accuses Donald Trump of grossly overcharging his Secret Service detail when he was president, demanding as much as 300 percent of their per diem for accommodations at the Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. As NBC News reports, agents assigned to Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, were billed $600 per room on the night of November 28, 2017, when more than 80 rooms were rented at a lower rate. During his presidency, Trump‘s since-sold D.C. property became a sort of hub for party operatives and the people in Trump’s orbit, which struck many media outlets as a potential conflict of interest. Examining just 11 months of his time in office, the Democrats' report puts some numbers on all that mixing and mingling. For example: Kelly Craft, whom Trump twice appointed as an ambassador, reportedly spent $30,000 at the hotel. A total of four of his ambassadorial nominees, four administration officials and commissioners, one judicial nominee, and five people he would eventually pardon also stayed and spent money at the property in those 11 months. Even this short period “reveals a menagerie of unethical transactions,” the report argues. “Just as his hotels were used to shake down foreign governments and monarchs, they were used also to fleece American taxpayers.”

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE

Trending Now

media

‘Exhausted’ Trump Can’t Make It Through Interview in His Home

Matt Wilstein
politics

Scarborough Gives Ominous Trump Warning on Bill Maher’s Show

Maurício Alencar
politics

Trump Wanders Rally Stage in Long, Awkward Silence After Microphone Fail

William Vaillancourt
media

TMZ Realizes It Was Wrong to Share Pictures of Liam Paynes Body

Corbin Bolies
media

Swifties Demand Lawsuit Over ‘Cringe’ Lara Trump Video

Liam Archacki