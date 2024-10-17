Garfield Hits Red Carpet with Cardboard Cutout of Co-Star

Cheat Sheet
1
Florida Man Who Pressed Donald Trump on Jan. 6 Says He Won’t Vote for Him
DECIDED
AJ McDougall 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 10.17.24 8:21PM EDT 
Published 10.17.24 8:20PM EDT 
Donald Trump
Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Ramiro González, a lapsed Republican, went to Univision’s town hall event on Wednesday hoping to give Donald Trump a chance to win him back. The 56-year-old Tampa construction worker asked the former president to address his inaction as his supporters attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Instead, Trump went on the defense, claiming that the thousands of rioters who traveled to Washington “didn’t come because of me,” and painting the whole episode as “a day of love.” González, who’d grown visibly unimpressed as Trump spoke, furrowing his brow and shaking his head, told Univision in a Spanish-language interview after the town hall that he was “not going to vote for Trump.” The largest Spanish-language broadcast network in the U.S., Univision organized the town hall event for undecided Hispanic voters. Trump’s remarks, which were carried by the network, drew the ire of his opponents, with Vice President Kamala Harris calling his characterization of Jan. 6 “gaslighting.”

Read it at Raw Story

2
Martha Stewart: Keeping My Affair a Secret Was ‘Very Easy’
‘HAVE TO BE CIRCUMSPECT’
Clay Walker
Published 10.17.24 5:21PM EDT 
Martha Stewart at a book party in NYC in October 2024.
Astrid Stawiarz/Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Martha Stewart says it was “very easy” to keep her affair that she had during her marriage to ex-husband Andrew Stewart a secret. The business mogul made the cheeky comment during a Wednesday book launch party. The Daily Mail reports that the topic was brought up by businessman Lee Brian Schrager, who, in a video posted by the outlet, can be seen interviewing Stewart at the event. “If you‘re looking for ideas [for another book] maybe you could talk about how you [had] an affair that happened 30 years ago and you kept it a secret, how is that possible?” Schrager said to Stewart. In response, the homemaker extraordinaire grabbed the microphone and said, “’Very easy, you have to be circumspect.” The affair bombshell first came to light in a trailer for Stewart’s new self-titled Netflix documentary released last week. In the trailer, she admits to the tryst and says she doesn’t think Andrew, or Andy as she calls him, knew about it. The couple, who share one daughter, Alexis Stewart, wed in 1961 before splitting in 1990.

Read it at Daily Mail

3
Trump Backs Out of NRA Event Amid Slew of Cancellations
SEE YOU NEVER
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Journalist

Updated 10.17.24 1:24PM EDT 
Published 10.17.24 1:21PM EDT 
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as he participates in a town hall presented by Spanish-language network Univision, in Doral, Florida, U.S., October 16, 2024.
The organization cited “campaign scheduling” issues as the reason for cancelling its Oct. 22 event. Marco Bello/Marco Bello/Reuters

Donald Trump’s event cancellation streak continues. The former president is ducking out of the National Rifle Association’s “Defend the 2nd” event in Savannah, Georgia. The organization cited “campaign scheduling” issues as the reason for canceling its Oct. 22 event. “The NRA is committed to ensuring Donald Trump wins in November and returns to the White House,” a statement by the organization read. “NRA-PVF just launched statewide radio ads in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia to complement a comprehensive GOTV operation and multi-million-dollar digital outreach strategy to defeat Kamala Harris.” Trump was scheduled to deliver the “Defend the 2nd” keynote speech. According to his campaign website, however, the former president will still appear in Georgia on Oct. 23, for a Turning Point Action rally. The NRA event cancellation comes the same day that it was reported that Trump backed out of a sit-down interview with NBC News. He previously nixed an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box, scheduled for Friday, and a spot on CBS News’ 60 Minutes.

Read it at Savannah Morning News

4
Garfield Hits Red Carpet with Cardboard Cutout of Co-Star
BORED STIFF
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.17.24 3:53PM EDT 
Andrew Garfield poses with a cardboard cutout of Florence Pugh at the "We Live In Time" Headline Gala during the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 17, 2024 in London, England.
Andrew Garfield poses with a cardboard cutout of Florence Pugh at the "We Live In Time" Headline Gala during the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 17, 2024 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

Florence Pugh looked a little different at the BFI London Film Festival on Thursday. To promote their new movie We Live in Time, co-star Andrew Garfield brought a cardboard cutout of Pugh to pose with on the red carpet of the film’s London premiere. The actress is currently in New Zealand filming East of Eden, a Netflix adaptation of the John Steinbeck novel. “It truly hurts not being there to celebrate the release but I’m raising glass from very far away. Love to you all. Fingers crossed you don’t get up and leave,” Pugh wrote on her Instagram story. The cutout appears to be of Pugh at a recent New York screening of the film. We Live in Time, which premiered on Oct. 11, follows Garfield and Pugh as a couple over the course of a decade.

Read it at Vanity Fair

5
Doctor Sued by Texas AG for Allegedly Providing Trans Care to Minors
'UNLAWFUL'
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.17.24 5:43PM EDT 
Published 10.17.24 5:42PM EDT 
GettyImages-539039684_o7647p
Gabriella Demczuk/Getty

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a suit against a North Texas doctor Thursday, claiming that she illegally provided gender transition care to “at least” 21 minors. According to Paxton‘s office, Dr. May C. Lau, an adolescent physician who works as an associate professor at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, gave gender-affirming care to minors by falsifying records to provide hormones to patients for the purpose of transitioning. Senate Bill 14, a Texas law that went into effect in 2023, “prohibits ‘gender transition’ medical interventions such as surgeries, puberty blockers, and cross-sex hormones for minors.” The law also says that the state‘s medical board “shall revoke” medical licenses for those who violate it. “The doctor allegedly used false diagnoses and billing codes to mask these unlawful prescriptions,” Paxton’s office said. According to Lau’s faculty page at UT Southwestern Medical Center, she specializes in adolescent sexual and reproductive health and youth gender dysphoria. UT Southwestern could not be reached immediately for comment.

Read it at NBC News

6
Auto Workers Challenge Trump to Work 12-Hour Shift After He Said a Child Could Do Job
HARD WORK
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.17.24 3:41PM EDT 
Published 10.17.24 3:39PM EDT 
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 15: Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump Is interviewed by Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait during a luncheon hosted by the Economic Club of Chicago on October 15, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Recent polls have Trump virtually tied with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris as the race heads into the final stretch. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The United Auto Workers union challenged Donald Trump to work a 12-hour shift after the former president said a child could do an auto assembly-line job. The union shared a video Wednesday from one of their Ohio members, Dawnya Ferdinansen, challenging the Republican nominee to pick up a shift. “I want to see you assemble parts ‘out of a box’ for 12 hours,” Ferdinansen said. “Until you actually work a manual labor job, you keep the name of the UAW out of your mouth.” Trump made the dig about industry workers during an interview at the Economic Club of Chicago on Tuesday. “They build everything in Germany, and then they assemble it here,” Trump said. “They take them out of a box and they assemble them. We could have our child do it.” UAW President Shawn Fain also responded to Trump’s comment, “Donald Trump is a billionaire who’s never worked a real job in his life. He doesn’t know the first thing about hard work, and he wouldn’t last a day in an auto plant. He isn’t fit to be an autoworker, and he certainly isn’t fit to be the President,” Fain said.

Read it at Mediate

7
Leah Remini Settles Divorce From Husband Without Lawyers
EASY PEASY
Clay Walker
Published 10.17.24 2:59PM EDT 
Angelo Pagan and Leah Remini on the red carpet in 2015.
Actor Angelo Pagan and Actress Leah Remini attend the launch of VIVA GLAM Magazine's Celebrity Issue hosted by Leah Remini at Riviera 31 on June 2, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Vincent Sandoval/Vincent Sandoval/Getty

Leah Remini and Angelo Pagán’s 21-year marriage has come to an end as the couple settled their divorce without lawyers on Wednesday. Documents obtained by Page Six state, “The parties chose to resolve this matter through mediation…Each party chose not to have an attorney represent her/him in this proceeding, and each party made such decision freely, voluntarily, and without any pressure or duress from anyone.” The actors were together for a total of 28 years and share one daughter, Sofia, 20. The two announced their split via Instagram back in August. “To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn’t fit us anymore,” the couple wrote as the reason for the breakup. “From our perspective, this marriage was a huge success,” they added. They previously gave the viewers an inside look at their family life in a TLC reality show called Leah Remini: It’s All Relative, which ran for two seasons.

Read it at Page Six

8
Dems Broadcast Fears That Jill Stein Could Spoil Victory
SPOILER ALERT
Mini Racker 

Politics Reporter

Updated 10.17.24 2:01PM EDT 
Published 10.17.24 1:12PM EDT 
A photo illustration of a DNC billboard against Green Party candidate Jill Stein.
A photo illustration of a DNC billboard against Green Party candidate Jill Stein. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/DNC/Harris For President

Democrats are worried about Green Party candidate Jill Stein—at least, that’s what they’re broadcasting with several new anti-Stein ads this week. The Democratic National Committee has installed billboards in key swing states that read, “Jill Stein helped Trump once. Don’t let her do it again.” The ads, which the party is touting in press releases, are up in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, including one in Milwaukee, where Kamala Harris is campaigning today. Meanwhile, state officials put their names on statements calling Stein “a spoiler candidate” and, in the latter three, noted that she earned enough votes in 2016 to exceed Donald Trump’s margin of victory over Hillary Clinton. The DNC last week released an anti-Stein TV ad in those three “blue wall” states featuring Trump praising the third-party candidate. And there are already signs she could have a definitive impact this year, as she polls at or above 1 percent with help from voters angry about both major parties’ support for Israel. While it’s not yet finalized, a DNC spokesperson told the Daily Beast the committee will likely spend more to reenforce the message that Stein is a spoiler.

9
Harry and Meghan Purchase New European Pad
VACATION HOME
Clay Walker
Published 10.16.24 4:40PM EDT 
Prince Harry and Meghan in 2022.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18, 2022 in New York City.

Michael M Santiago/Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly purchased a new piece of property. The couple, who caused a stir when they ditched England and their royal lives for Southern California in 2020, have reportedly acquired a property in Portugal. The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden broke the news that the couple had expanded their real estate portfolio on Wednesday. While not much is known about the property itself, Eden says the two are likely familiar with the country as they have spent time their with Princess Eugenie, Harry’s cousin, and her husband Jack Brooksbank at their second home in the exclusive CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club. The two couples remain friendly despite tensions Harry has with his immediate family. Harry and Meghan got a taste for the country during a brief holiday in 2022. This purchase comes almost two years after King Charles asked them to vacate Frogmore Cottage, their former home on the Windsor estate.

Read it at Daily Mail

10
Florida Alligator Sunbathes on a Floating Bed Post-Hurricane
REPTILE RESORT
Sean Craig
Updated 10.17.24 12:13PM EDT 
Published 10.17.24 8:19AM EDT 
An alligator is shown sunbathing on a mattress.

An alligator was seen sunbathing on a floating bed in north central Florida’s Suwannee County.

Tracy Kirkpatrick/Facebook

The back-to-back wallops of Hurricanes Helene and Milton left a cascade of debris floating and stranded across Florida, with cleanup expected to take weeks if not months. One single county, Pinellas, has 60,000 dump trucks’ worth of debris to deal with alone. But at least one resident is making the best of the situation: An alligator was seen sunbathing on a floating bed in Suwannee, in north central Florida, sparking local curiosity and a bit of levity in the wake of some difficult days. “I had just come back from getting lunch... when I saw this gator,” Tracy Kirkpatrick, who photographed the tanning beast in a tranquil state, told the Miami Herald, in a Facebook exchange Wednesday. “We had been wondering whose perfectly made bed had landed in the canal. Well, it was the gator’s water bed.” Another resident, Diane Strickland, said the mattress has been floating “up and down our canals” since Sept. 26, the day Helene made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region. The Herald noted the fitted sheet and blanket remained neatly made, which the gator seemed respectful of. “It emphasizes the need to make sure your bed is properly made every day as you never know what will happen,” Strickland wrote.

Read it at Miami Herald

