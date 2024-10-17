Garfield Hits Red Carpet with Cardboard Cutout of Co-Star

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Do you have a pair of shoes or sneakers you adore but dread wearing? Give your favorite footwear a dynamic and supportive co-star with Move insoles. After more than a decade of research, development, and collaboration with industry experts, NBA All-Star Damian Lillard and his team introduced Move, allowing non-basketball pros the chance to experience MVP-level comfort with any pair of shoes. Specifically designed to empower everyone—from elite athletes to those constantly on the move—Move insoles deliver superior comfort and unmatched support, reducing fatigue and lowering the risk of injury. The All-Day insoles are built with an extra-plush Move Recharge Foam to reduce pain and stress on your feet, knees, and back.

Move’s most versatile insoles, the Game Day, feature a forefoot grip that ensures they stay securely in place, even when sweat is present. For next-level support, the Game Day Pros are the closest thing you’ll get the pro-athletes custom-made orthotics—but for a fraction of the price. Whichever pair you choose, you’re bound to level up the comfort of any shoe, whether you’re on or off the court. Best of all? The brand is offering 20 percent off all orders with the code GETMOVETODAY20 for a limited time. Score!