Garfield Hits Red Carpet with Cardboard Cutout of Co-Star

Ramiro González, a lapsed Republican, went to Univision’s town hall event on Wednesday hoping to give Donald Trump a chance to win him back. The 56-year-old Tampa construction worker asked the former president to address his inaction as his supporters attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Instead, Trump went on the defense, claiming that the thousands of rioters who traveled to Washington “didn’t come because of me,” and painting the whole episode as “a day of love.” González, who’d grown visibly unimpressed as Trump spoke, furrowing his brow and shaking his head, told Univision in a Spanish-language interview after the town hall that he was “not going to vote for Trump.” The largest Spanish-language broadcast network in the U.S., Univision organized the town hall event for undecided Hispanic voters. Trump’s remarks, which were carried by the network, drew the ire of his opponents, with Vice President Kamala Harris calling his characterization of Jan. 6 “gaslighting.”
