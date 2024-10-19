Rosie O’Donnell’s Daughter Arrested for Child Neglect, Drugs

Rosie O’Donnell’s eldest daughter was arrested and charged with child neglect and felony drug charges after law enforcement officers found her infant son in a home with drug paraphernalia, feces, and garbage. Chelsea O’Donnell, 27, faces four felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, child neglect, possession of meth and THC, In Touch reported. Wisconsin prosecutors also charged her with two misdemeanors: disorderly conduct and possession of illegally obtained prescription drugs. According to court documents, Chelsea was first taken into custody on Sept. 10, after calling the police due to an argument with her boyfriend. Upon arriving at her home, police described seeing meth pipes, a meth cooking setup, “rotten food, dirty moldy dishes… dirty diapers, used female hygiene products, unclean underwear with feces and blood stains and used razor blades on the floor.” Officers reportedly found meth and prescription drugs on Chelsea herself. In Chelsea’s 11-month-old’s room, police allegedly found a box filled with hypodermic needles, a digital scale, and a bag with white residue. Just two weeks after being released on bond, officers again arrested Chelsea on Oct. 11, finding needles and a meth pipe in her possession.
