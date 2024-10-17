Garfield Hits Red Carpet with Cardboard Cutout of Co-Star

Cheat Sheet
Trump Desperately Wants Biden Back With Just 18 Days Left to Election
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.17.24 3:37PM EDT 
Published 10.17.24 2:50PM EDT 
Donald Trump.
Donald Trump is missing the days when he was facing off against Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election. Marco Bello/Marco Bello/Reuters

Donald Trump is longing for the days when he was facing off against Joe Biden for the 2024 presidential election. In his latest Truth Social tirade over Kamala Harris60 Minutes interview, the GOP nominee declared that CBS’ decision to air a shortened version of one of the vice president’s answers was the “THE BIGGEST SCANDAL IN BROADCAST HISTORY”—so egregious, in fact, that “Kamala should be investigated and forced off the Campaign, and Joe Biden allowed to take back his rightful place (He got 14 Million Primary Votes, she got none!).” Trump has complained frequently about the edited clip in recent days, in which CBS spliced in a more focused and concise answer to a question about America’s influence on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, rather than her full response with the beginning part that aired in a teaser on Face the Nation. Harris reinvigorated the Democratic Party’s bid for the presidency when she took over as its nominee after Biden dropped out in the wake of a disastrous June debate performance versus Trump. The two are currently polling neck and neck as they feverishly campaign to win the presidency with the Nov. 5 general election days away.

Former Fox News Host Throws Shade at Bret Baier Over His Harris Interview
Dan Ladden-Hall 

News Correspondent

Published 10.17.24 5:18AM EDT 
Bret Baier was criticized by former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson over his interview with Kamala Harris on the network.

Bret Baier was criticized by former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson over his interview with Kamala Harris on the network.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson publicly criticized Bret Baier Wednesday over the way he handled his interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. After Baier’s heated interview with the Democratic nominee, a former Fox News producer questioned his impartiality. “Baier showed, again, he’s not a ‘straight news’ anchor. He’s a hack who’s no different than Hannity or Watters,” the unnamed producer told Zeteo media columnist Justin Baragona, who shared the damning reaction on X. “He bowed to the pressure from his MAGA fans because he doesn’t care as long as they don’t change the channel.” Replying to Baragona’s post, Carlson wrote: “A former Fox News host agrees.” In his own reaction to the interview, Baier complained that he could tell early on “that she was going to be tough to redirect without me trying to interrupt,” saying he had hoped it was “going to be this civil back-and-forth.” Baier did repeatedly interrupt Harris during the sit-down and grilled her along Donald Trump’s favorite lines of attack. Unsurprisingly, Trump congratulated Baier for doing a “great job” with the interview which he viewed as “tough but fair.”

Trump’s ‘Swiss-Made’ Watches Lead to a Wyoming Shopping Mall: Report
Sean Craig
Published 10.17.24 9:39AM EDT 
Donald Trump signs a certificate for a one of his Trump Watch endorsed products.

The corporate records of the chain of the “Swiss-made” Trump Watch leads closer to Rockies, a CNN investigation found.

TheBestWatchesonEarth LLC

Former president Donald Trump has a long history of cashing in on his name and celebrity through licensing agreements, but a limited edition series of “Swiss-made” watches being promoted under his name may have one of the strangest backstories of all. Rather than the glorious Alps, the publicly available corporate records behind the Trump Watch lead closer to the Rockies, a CNN investigation found. The network’s reporters traced the company behind the timepiece, TheBestWatchesOnEarth LLC, to the address of a shopping center in Wyoming. Dozens of other companies, including one hawking Trump-themed sneakers through a Trump-approved licensing agreement, are registered there but there was no sign of the watch firm. The office of Andrew Pierce, the man who is the registered agent for the companies, confirmed it is the registered agent for the firms behind the Trump-endorsed products, but that it acts as a business agent for over 100,000 companies around the world and isn't directly involved in their operations. The Trump campaign didn’t reply to CNN’s questions about who is behind TheBestWatchesOnEarth or if they were vetted by the campaign. Pierce’s father and business partner, Mark Pierce, told CNN he was unaware their clients were involved in Trump business and gave a warning to those who would buy the the priciest model of the Trump Watch, which costs $100,000. “Before spending $100,000 on a watch, they should know who they’re buying it from,” he said.

Read it at CNN

Auto Workers Challenge Trump to Work 12-Hour Shift After He Said a Child Could Do Job
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.17.24 3:41PM EDT 
Published 10.17.24 3:39PM EDT 
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 15: Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump Is interviewed by Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait during a luncheon hosted by the Economic Club of Chicago on October 15, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Recent polls have Trump virtually tied with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris as the race heads into the final stretch. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The United Auto Workers union challenged Donald Trump to work a 12-hour shift after the former president said a child could do an auto assembly-line job. The union shared a video Wednesday from one of their Ohio members, Dawnya Ferdinansen, challenging the Republican nominee to pick up a shift. “I want to see you assemble parts ‘out of a box’ for 12 hours,” Ferdinansen said. “Until you actually work a manual labor job, you keep the name of the UAW out of your mouth.” Trump made the dig about industry workers during an interview at the Economic Club of Chicago on Tuesday. “They build everything in Germany, and then they assemble it here,” Trump said. “They take them out of a box and they assemble them. We could have our child do it.” UAW President Shawn Fain also responded to Trump’s comment, “Donald Trump is a billionaire who’s never worked a real job in his life. He doesn’t know the first thing about hard work, and he wouldn’t last a day in an auto plant. He isn’t fit to be an autoworker, and he certainly isn’t fit to be the President,” Fain said.

Read it at Mediate

Garfield Hits Red Carpet with Cardboard Cutout of Co-Star
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.17.24 3:53PM EDT 
Andrew Garfield poses with a cardboard cutout of Florence Pugh at the "We Live In Time" Headline Gala during the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 17, 2024 in London, England.
Andrew Garfield poses with a cardboard cutout of Florence Pugh at the "We Live In Time" Headline Gala during the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 17, 2024 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

Florence Pugh looked a little different at the BFI London Film Festival on Thursday. To promote their new movie We Live in Time, co-star Andrew Garfield brought a cardboard cutout of Pugh to pose with on the red carpet of the film’s London premiere. The actress is currently in New Zealand filming East of Eden, a Netflix adaptation of the John Steinbeck novel. “It truly hurts not being there to celebrate the release but I’m raising glass from very far away. Love to you all. Fingers crossed you don’t get up and leave,” Pugh wrote on her Instagram story. The cutout appears to be of Pugh at a recent New York screening of the film. We Live in Time, which premiered on Oct. 11, follows Garfield and Pugh as a couple over the course of a decade.

Read it at Vanity Fair

Florida Alligator Sunbathes on a Floating Bed Post-Hurricane
Sean Craig
Updated 10.17.24 12:13PM EDT 
Published 10.17.24 8:19AM EDT 
An alligator is shown sunbathing on a mattress.

An alligator was seen sunbathing on a floating bed in north central Florida’s Suwannee County.

Tracy Kirkpatrick/Facebook

The back-to-back wallops of Hurricanes Helene and Milton left a cascade of debris floating and stranded across Florida, with cleanup expected to take weeks if not months. One single county, Pinellas, has 60,000 dump trucks’ worth of debris to deal with alone. But at least one resident is making the best of the situation: An alligator was seen sunbathing on a floating bed in Suwannee, in north central Florida, sparking local curiosity and a bit of levity in the wake of some difficult days. “I had just come back from getting lunch... when I saw this gator,” Tracy Kirkpatrick, who photographed the tanning beast in a tranquil state, told the Miami Herald, in a Facebook exchange Wednesday. “We had been wondering whose perfectly made bed had landed in the canal. Well, it was the gator’s water bed.” Another resident, Diane Strickland, said the mattress has been floating “up and down our canals” since Sept. 26, the day Helene made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region. The Herald noted the fitted sheet and blanket remained neatly made, which the gator seemed respectful of. “It emphasizes the need to make sure your bed is properly made every day as you never know what will happen,” Strickland wrote.

Read it at Miami Herald

Leah Remini Settles Divorce From Husband Without Lawyers
Clay Walker
Published 10.17.24 2:59PM EDT 
Angelo Pagan and Leah Remini on the red carpet in 2015.
Actor Angelo Pagan and Actress Leah Remini attend the launch of VIVA GLAM Magazine's Celebrity Issue hosted by Leah Remini at Riviera 31 on June 2, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Vincent Sandoval/Vincent Sandoval/Getty

Leah Remini and Angelo Pagán’s 21-year marriage has come to an end as the couple settled their divorce without lawyers on Wednesday. Documents obtained by Page Six state, “The parties chose to resolve this matter through mediation…Each party chose not to have an attorney represent her/him in this proceeding, and each party made such decision freely, voluntarily, and without any pressure or duress from anyone.” The actors were together for a total of 28 years and share one daughter, Sofia, 20. The two announced their split via Instagram back in August. “To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn’t fit us anymore,” the couple wrote as the reason for the breakup. “From our perspective, this marriage was a huge success,” they added. They previously gave the viewers an inside look at their family life in a TLC reality show called Leah Remini: It’s All Relative, which ran for two seasons.

Read it at Page Six

Dems Broadcast Fears That Jill Stein Could Spoil Victory
Mini Racker 

Politics Reporter

Updated 10.17.24 2:01PM EDT 
Published 10.17.24 1:12PM EDT 
A photo illustration of a DNC billboard against Green Party candidate Jill Stein.
A photo illustration of a DNC billboard against Green Party candidate Jill Stein. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/DNC/Harris For President

Democrats are worried about Green Party candidate Jill Stein—at least, that’s what they’re broadcasting with several new anti-Stein ads this week. The Democratic National Committee has installed billboards in key swing states that read, “Jill Stein helped Trump once. Don’t let her do it again.” The ads, which the party is touting in press releases, are up in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, including one in Milwaukee, where Kamala Harris is campaigning today. Meanwhile, state officials put their names on statements calling Stein “a spoiler candidate” and, in the latter three, noted that she earned enough votes in 2016 to exceed Donald Trump’s margin of victory over Hillary Clinton. The DNC last week released an anti-Stein TV ad in those three “blue wall” states featuring Trump praising the third-party candidate. And there are already signs she could have a definitive impact this year, as she polls at or above 1 percent with help from voters angry about both major parties’ support for Israel. While it’s not yet finalized, a DNC spokesperson told the Daily Beast the committee will likely spend more to reenforce the message that Stein is a spoiler.

Trump Backs Out of NRA Event Amid Slew of Cancellations
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Journalist

Updated 10.17.24 1:24PM EDT 
Published 10.17.24 1:21PM EDT 
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as he participates in a town hall presented by Spanish-language network Univision, in Doral, Florida, U.S., October 16, 2024.
The organization cited “campaign scheduling” issues as the reason for cancelling its Oct. 22 event. Marco Bello/Marco Bello/Reuters

Donald Trump’s event cancellation streak continues. The former president is ducking out of the National Rifle Association’s “Defend the 2nd” event in Savannah, Georgia. The organization cited “campaign scheduling” issues as the reason for canceling its Oct. 22 event. “The NRA is committed to ensuring Donald Trump wins in November and returns to the White House,” a statement by the organization read. “NRA-PVF just launched statewide radio ads in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia to complement a comprehensive GOTV operation and multi-million-dollar digital outreach strategy to defeat Kamala Harris.” Trump was scheduled to deliver the “Defend the 2nd” keynote speech. According to his campaign website, however, the former president will still appear in Georgia on Oct. 23, for a Turning Point Action rally. The NRA event cancellation comes the same day that it was reported that Trump backed out of a sit-down interview with NBC News. He previously nixed an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box, scheduled for Friday, and a spot on CBS News’ 60 Minutes.

Read it at Savannah Morning News

‘South Pacific’ Star Mitzi Gaynor Dies at 93
Clay Walker
Published 10.17.24 1:50PM EDT 
A photo of Mitzi Gaynor from 1959.
American actress Mitzi Gaynor pictured during a photocall in London on Dec. 11, 1959. Evening Standard/Evening Standard/Getty

Actress Mitzi Gaynor, best known for dancing and singing in the musical films South Pacific and Les Girls, died at 93 on Thursday. Her management team broke the news of her passing with a statement on X. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved friend and client Mitzi Gaynor. She passed away peacefully today of natural causes at the age of 93,” Rene Reyes and Shane Rosamonda began their message. “For eight decades she entertained audiences in films, on television and on the stage. She truly enjoyed every moment of her professional career and the great privilege of being an entertainer,” they added. The team called Gaynor “extraordinary” and thanked her fans, who she lovingly referred to as “sunshine.” In addition to roles on the big screen, Gaynor was known for her various TV specials. She married Hollywood producer Jack Bean in 1954, and the two were married until his death in 2006.

Read it at X

