1
Joni Mitchell Gets a Standing Ovation With Four-Letter Roast of Donald Trump
DISS TRACK
Dan Ladden-Hall 

Breaking News Editor

Updated 10.21.24 5:40AM EDT 
Published 10.21.24 5:32AM EDT 
Joni Mitchell insulted Donald Trump during her Hollywood Bowl show.
Joni Mitchell insulted Donald Trump during her Hollywood Bowl show. Taylor Hill/WireImage

Joni Mitchell received a standing ovation during a show Saturday night as she slammed Donald Trump, according to Variety. The iconic singer-songwriter performed “Dog Eat Dog” during the show at the Hollywood Bowl, following up the song’s reference to “snakebite evangelists and racketeers and bigwig financiers,” with “...like Donald Trump.” When the song ended, Mitchell told the audience she wished she could vote in next month’s presidential election. “I’m a Canadian. I’m one of those lousy immigrants,” Mitchell joked. She then added: “F—k Donald Trump!” prompting a wave of applause and approving cheers from the crowd. Mitchell’s critical comments are just the latest example of a musical artist denouncing the former president, with some of the world’s best-known acts also attacking Trump for using their work at his rallies. In August, Swedish pop group ABBA asked the Republican nominee to stop playing their songs at his political events, putting them alongside a lengthy list of other legendary performers—including Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen, and Rihanna—who’ve also objected to Trump using their songs.

Read it at Variety

2
Four Killed as Helicopter Crashes Into Radio Tower and Explodes
TRAGIC
Sean Craig
Published 10.21.24 6:07AM EDT 
The flaming wreckage of a scene in Houston where a helicopter crashed into a radio tower.
KHOU

A privately owned helicopter crashed into a radio tower just outside Houston downtown Sunday night killing four on board, including a child, according to local officials. The Houston Fire Department said the R44 helicopter hit the tower at 7:54 pm local time, which would have been roughly an hour after sunset. A reporter from local news station KHOU noted that the Federal Aviation Administration published a notice last week notifying pilots that the lights on the tower weren’t working. “We saw this bright light flying toward the church,” Marco Perez, who was attending an outdoor concert at the nearby Our Lady of Guadalupe, told the Houston Chronicle. “That light turned into an orange red fireball.” The resulting fire burned 100 to 200 yards of grass near the site and footage of the aftermath shows a horrific inferno amid contorted metal debris, but first responders were able to secure the site, including electricity and gas provisions. A security camera at the home of one resident recorded the crash from a distance, while another person posted a video of the resulting fireball in the immediate aftermath of the crash. The FAA, National Transportation Safety Board, and Houston’s fire and police departments are investigating the crash.

Read it at KHOU

3
Tim Walz Weighs in on Trump Slinging Fries at McDonald’s
I’M HATIN’ IT
AJ McDougall 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 10.20.24 11:26PM EDT 
Donald Trump
Pool/Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz responded to Donald Trump’s Sunday shift at a McDonald’s in suburban Pennsylvania, pointing out that the former president’s policies have not historically favored workers. The governor, Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, took to X to retweet a news clip of Trump slinging fries. “This guy spent decades stiffing workers pay, cut overtime benefits for millions of people, and opposed any effort to raise the minimum wage,” he wrote, adding, “You know who has actually worked at McDonald’s, joined workers on picket lines, and fights for working people? @KamalaHarris.” Decked out in an apron, Trump worked the drive-thru window and manned the fry machine, the station that Harris says she worked when she was in college. Trump has repeatedly, without evidence, accused Harris of making up this biographical detail.

4
Jennifer Lawrence Confirms Baby No. 2 on the Way With Art Gallerist Hubby
EXPECTING
Sean Craig
Updated 10.21.24 7:51AM EDT 
Published 10.21.24 7:48AM EDT 
Jennifer Lawrence attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Jennifer Lawrence attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty

Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her second child, the actor’s rep confirmed to Vogue. Lawrence, 34, shares a 2-year-old son with husband Cooke Maroney, 40, the director of New York City’s Gladstone Gallery, which reps art world stars Elizabeth Peyton and Matthew Barney as well as the estates of Robert Mapplethorpe and Robert Rauschenberg. They married in 2019 in Rhode Island. Vogue posted an image of Lawrence from the weekend which showed her having “stepped out to dinner in Los Angeles wearing a La Ligne t-shirt and sweater with her baby bump just visible.” While her acting career—highlighted by The Hunger Games and Silver Linings Playbook—remains at the fore of Hollywood, Lawrence has also shifted greater emphasis on producing documentaries: Zurawski v. Texas, about Texas’ strict anti-abortion law and executive-produced alongside Hillary Clinton, debuts later this week. Next month, Bread & Roses, about women living under Taliban rule in Afghanistan and co-produced with Malala Yousafzai, will stream on Apple TV+. “I can’t f--- with people who aren’t political anymore,” Lawrence told Vogue in 2022. “You live in the United States of America. You have to be political.”

Read it at Vogue

5
Health Fears as King Charles Leaves Event in His Honor After 10 Minutes
PRECIOUS TIME
Tom Sykes 

Royalist Correspondent

Updated 10.20.24 4:44PM EDT 
Published 10.20.24 4:39PM EDT 
King Charles
REUTERS

King Charles III, who is touring Australia despite being treated for cancer, left a lunch held in his honor after just 10 minutes Sunday. The brief appearance was a forceful reminder of the challenges facing the king as he tries to maintain his official duties and manage his ongoing health crisis. The king made a brief speech at New South Wales’ Parliament House, presenting lawmakers with an hourglass as a present, saying it was a reminder of the “sands of time” and would encourage “brevity.” The king, who is traveling with two doctors and a supply of his own blood, left before the first course was served and was not due to be seen again until Monday. He has been in Australia since Friday, and has paused his cancer treatment for 11 days while undertaking the tour.

Read it at The Guardian

6
‘Shameless’: Mourners at Billionaire Mike Lynch‘s Funeral Rip UK’s Betrayal
'SO BETRAYED'
Sean Craig
Updated 10.20.24 5:46PM EDT 
Published 10.20.24 1:57PM EDT 
British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch and his daughter, Hannah Lynch.
British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch and his daughter, Hannah Lynch. Lynch Family Handout via Reuters

In addition to a sermon, the Lord‘s Prayer and the final commendation, solemn renditions of The Cure‘s “Just Like Heaven,” Alphaville’s “Forever Young” and Tomasco Albinoni’s “Adagio in G Minor” were performed at the ’funeral of British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his 18 year old daughter Hanna in central London Thursday. The two were among seven killed in August when his 180 foot super yacht sank off the coast of Sicily. Lynch’s family invited The Sunday Times newspaper to the funeral, which counted friends, family, politicians and Nobel prize-winning geneticist and president-elect of the Royal Society Paul Nurse among the mourners. A coach bus full of Hannah’s classmates from Latymer Upper School, the private day school she graduated from earlier this year, sat at the front of the ceremony. Lynch’s widow, Angela Bacares, and the couple’s eldest daughter, Esme, 22, brought four of the family’s dog’s including Lynch’s beloved Faucet, a shetland sheepdog who “occasionally unleashing a high-pitched bark that bounced from the arched ceilings“ of St James’s Church, Piccadilly. Nurse, who gave a eulogy, used the opportunity to rail against the “shameful and shameless” 2023 extradition and San Francisco house arrest of Lynch by the US Justice Department on fraud allegations that he was cleared of in a jury trial in June. Lynch died 74 days after he was acquitted. Sir David Davis, a Conservative MP who has called for the overturning of a one-sided U.S.-UK extradition treaty where the Americans can ignore British requests but not vice versa, reportedly nodded in agreement. “How was it possible that he could have been so betrayed by the past government?” Nurse said.

Read it at The Sunday Times

7
Two Dead After U.S. Navy Training Flight Crash
TRAGIC
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Updated 10.20.24 6:13PM EDT 
Published 10.20.24 6:12PM EDT 
Navy EA-18G Growler
A Navy EA-18G Growler, an electronic warfare jet, crashed in a remote part of Washington last week. REUTERS

Two missing U.S. Navy aviators were declared dead on Sunday, days after a jet crashed in the wilderness near Mount Rainier in Washington state. “It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of two beloved Zappers,” Cmdr. Timothy Warburton of the Electronic Attack Squadron VAQ 130 said in a press release, using the nickname for Washington-based electronic warfare unit. Personnel at the crash site were still working, the Naval Station said in a statement to the Daily Beast, and “planning for the long-term salvage and recovery effort.” The identities of the deceased airmen would not be released until their next-of-kin were notified and the cause of the crash is still under investigation, Navy officials said. The Boeing EA-18G Growler crashed on Tuesday afternoon during a routine training flight, Naval Station Whidbey Island confirmed in a press release. The wreckage of the jet was discovered east of Mount Rainier the very next day in a “remote, steep and heavily-wooded,” the naval station said in another update on Thursday.

Read it at Seattle Times

8
John Lennon and Yoko Ono Were ‘Obsessed With Staying Skinny,’ Says Pal
Imagine Ozempic
Sean Craig
Published 10.20.24 11:50AM EDT 
Yoko Ono and John Lennon sit up in bed at the Hilton hotel in Amsterdam, Netherlands in March 1969.
Mark and Colleen Hayward/Redferns

A former broadcaster who was close friends with John Lennon and Yoko Ono in the decade before Lennon’s 1980 murder said the lithe couple were “obsessed with staying skinny.” Elliot Mintz, who hosted several radio and television programs in Los Angeles and first met Ono when he interviewed her for her 1971 album Fly, told People that the couple had rotating racks of clothes at home organized “according to waist size” like in a boutique. “John kept a journal where each day he would write what his weight was,” Mintz said. “Yoko and John had endless questions about this subject.” He also claimed Lennon once rung him up at 4 a.m. to ask that he find him some weight loss pills. “They thought that everybody in Hollywood was slim and trim and that there were magic diet pills and insisted I get that for them,” said Mintz, 79, who has remained friends with Ono, 91. He added that the refrigerator the couple kept was filled with “unrecognizable” health foods though (perhaps because they were unrecognizable) didn’t specify what they were.

Read it at People

9
Cruz Nets Seven Point Lead Over Colin Allred in New Texas Poll
Cruzing Altitude
Sean Craig
Updated 10.20.24 5:03PM EDT 
Published 10.20.24 3:54PM EDT 
Republican Senator Ted Cruz speaks at a campaign rally in College Station, Texas on October 18, 2024.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Early voting begins Monday in Texas and a new poll says incumbent Senator and Republican stalwart Ted Cruz (R-TX) has a leg up in a contest that could determine which party controls the upper chamber of Congress. A survey by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas Austin shows Cruz leading Democratic challenger Colin Allred by seven points, 51 percent to 44 percent. Other recent polls tend to show a narrower, three or four point lead for the Republican podcaster and legislator. Texas Politics Project research director Joshua Blank told CBS News that the gap may be because the survey asked respondents to make a choice as if they were in the ballot box, not allowing for undecided responses. “When push comes to shove, you see the Republican candidates easing back up over 50 percent,“ he said. ”While there is some case to be made that Allred has some momentum at this point, I tend to be more of the belief that we’re returning to a normal state of affairs that people aren’t used to in Texas, which is a relatively close race but not necessarily one in which you can expect a Democrat every election to come within two points as Beto O’Rourke did.” He added that he expects the outcome of the race to end up somewhere in the average of polls—averages by FiveThirtyEight and RealClearPolitics both have Cruz ahead by about 4 percent.

Read it at CBS News

10
Trump Says China Respects Him Because Xi Knows He Is 'F***ing Crazy’
BFFS
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Journalist

Published 10.20.24 11:58AM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive for a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017.
“I had a very strong relationship with him,” Trump said of Chinese President Xi Jinping. JONATHAN ERNST/Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Donald Trump bragged about his relationship with China, claiming that the nation would not provoke the US should he return to the White House. “I had a very strong relationship with him,” Trump said of Chinese President Xi Jinping. “He was actually a really good, I don’t want to say friend - I don’t want to act foolish, ‘he was my friend’ - but I got along with him great.” The former president’s remarks came while speaking to the Wall Street Journal’s editorial board, during which he pledged to impose tariffs on China if it attempted to blockade Taiwan. “I would say: if you go into Taiwan, I’m sorry to do this, I’m going to tax you at 150 percent to 200 percent,” he said. The former president also claimed that military force to prevent a blockage would not be needed because President Xi respects him and “knows I’m f---ing crazy.” Trump’s comments echo his campaign messaging that, under a new Trump presidency, American adversaries would not provoke or threaten the nation or its interests.

Read it at BBC

