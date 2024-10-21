Joni Mitchell Gets a Standing Ovation With Four-Letter Roast of Donald Trump

Cheat Sheet
1
No One Ordered Food at Trump’s Bizarre McDonald’s Publicity Stunt
GOLDEN FARCES
Sean Craig
Updated 10.21.24 10:08AM EDT 
Published 10.21.24 10:06AM EDT 
Donald Trump
FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 20: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump works the drive-through line as he visits a McDonald's restaurant on October 20, 2024 in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania. Trump is campaigning the entire day in the state of Pennsylvania. Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris continue to campaign in battleground swing states ahead of the November 5 election. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former president Donald Trump may have fulfilled his pledge to work at a McDonald’s Sunday, but he spent five minutes working at the fry station and nobody actually placed any orders, the Washington Post reported. The McDonald’s franchise Trump visited in Feasterville, Pennsylvania was closed to the public while he was there and the drivers he served through the location’s drive-thru window were vetted by the Secret Service—both not unreasonable given the security demands on the campaign trail. However, Trump’s customers weren’t even allowed to place an order, and had to take whatever the Republican candidate for president handed to them. The Post said Trump spent five minutes at the restaurant’s fry station, where he was shown how to drop, drain and salt french fries and fifteen minutes at the window handing out food—which may well have just been bags loaded with fries—to fawning supporters. Hopefully, he remembered to properly salt them.

Read it at Washington Post

2
Ted Cruz Suffers Hit as Texas’ Biggest Newspaper Endorses Rival
SETBACK
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.21.24 2:11PM EDT 
Published 10.21.24 12:09PM EDT 
Ted Cruz
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/REUTERS

The largest newspaper in Texas endorsed Democrat Rep. Colin Allred for U.S. Senate on Monday, dealing another setback to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in an already tight race. The Dallas Morning News criticized Cruz’s lack of support for the bipartisan bills, including the border deal, the CHIPS and Science Act and the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, all of which Allred has supported. “On the items of crucial importance to our country, [Cruz] digs in in the most partisan mode possible, making no room for common ground,” the editorial board wrote. The endorsement also noted that Cruz was one of the first senators to object to certifying the electoral vote on Jan. 6. “His actions were a catalyst for what became one of the worst days in our nation’s history,” the editorial said. The newspaper highlighted Allred’s commitment to bipartisanship and said he “speaks and acts in ways that demonstrate he is willing to treat differences as things we overcome, rather than root in.” Allred has also been endorsed by the Houston Chronicle, San Antonio Express-News and Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Though the newspaper often endorses Republican candidates, it has never endorsed Cruz.

Read it at The Dallas Morning News

3
JD Vance Slams Kamala Harris’ ‘Anti-Christian Rhetoric’ in Appeal to Catholic Voters
‘REALLY BIZARRE’
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Journalist

Published 10.21.24 11:45AM EDT 
Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator JD Vance speaks during a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin, U.S. October 20, 2024.
Vance, a Catholic convert, is central to the Trump campaign’s efforts to mobilize Catholic and Christian voters in swing states. Vincent Alban/Reuters

JD Vance took aim at what he called Kamala Harris’ “anti-Christian rhetoric and anti-Christian approach to public policy“ in the GOP vice presidential pick‘s latest play for Christian and Catholic voters. The Catholic convert said Sunday that he found Harris’ secular platform “really bizarre,” at a rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin. “If Christians get out there and vote, we are going to win, my friends,” he told the crowd. Vance also lashed out at Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who recently came under fire from Catholic groups who criticized a viral video of her feeding a podcaster a Dorito chip, part of a popular social media trend, as mocking the sacrament of Communion. “When you see an American leader, when you see a surrogate of Kamala Harris, insulting people of the Christian faith, I think that we should say to every single one of those people: You’re fired,” Vance said. Whitmer has since apologized for the video, saying she would “never do something to denigrate someone’s faith,” and that the clip was “construed as something it was never intended to be.”

Read it at Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

4
Unnerved Stanley Tucci Wants Us to Stop Wearing Sweatpants in Public
FASHION POLICE
Sean Craig
Published 10.21.24 11:15AM EDT 
Stanley Tucci is seen in a green suit at a film premiere in London in May 2023.
Stanley Tucci has a bone to pick with people wearing sweatpants in public. Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney

Handsome and well turned out man Stanley Tucci, who says adults are dressing too casually these days, has some particularly venomous words for those who would wear sweatpants out in public. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the bespectacled actor and bon vivant, 63, was asked about his least favorite thing to see an adult wearing in the wild. “A T-shirt emblazoned with some sort of weird saying or image,” he began. “Shorts that don’t fit properly,” he continued, before turning to an anti-athleisure tirade: “Sweatpants. Not just like, ‘Oh, I’ve been running, and now I’m just going to stop at the store.’ You haven’t been running. You just wear sweatpants because you don’t want to wear pants. I sound like such a snob, but I’m sorry, just put on a pair of pants, wear a belt, get a nice pair of shoes. It doesn’t cost a lot of money to dress nicely.” Tucci previously told Condé Nast Traveler in 2022 that his biggest travel pet peeve is that “everybody’s dressed like a nine year old.” While conceding that his commitment to wearing jackets and suits on planes is “old fashioned,” he implored his fellow airline passengers: “You’re a person. Put a shirt on, wear a pair of shoes. Why do you have to wear sweats?”

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

5
Joni Mitchell Gets a Standing Ovation With Four-Letter Roast of Donald Trump
DISS TRACK
Dan Ladden-Hall 

Breaking News Editor

Updated 10.21.24 5:40AM EDT 
Published 10.21.24 5:32AM EDT 
Joni Mitchell insulted Donald Trump during her Hollywood Bowl show.
Joni Mitchell insulted Donald Trump during her Hollywood Bowl show. Taylor Hill/WireImage

Joni Mitchell received a standing ovation during a show Saturday night as she slammed Donald Trump, according to Variety. The iconic singer-songwriter performed “Dog Eat Dog” during the show at the Hollywood Bowl, following up the song’s reference to “snakebite evangelists and racketeers and bigwig financiers,” with “...like Donald Trump.” When the song ended, Mitchell told the audience she wished she could vote in next month’s presidential election. “I’m a Canadian. I’m one of those lousy immigrants,” Mitchell joked. She then added: “F—k Donald Trump!” prompting a wave of applause and approving cheers from the crowd. Mitchell’s critical comments are just the latest example of a musical artist denouncing the former president, with some of the world’s best-known acts also attacking Trump for using their work at his rallies. In August, Swedish pop group ABBA asked the Republican nominee to stop playing their songs at his political events, putting them alongside a lengthy list of other legendary performers—including Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen, and Rihanna—who’ve also objected to Trump using their songs.

Read it at Variety

6
Four Killed as Helicopter Crashes Into Radio Tower and Explodes
TRAGIC
Sean Craig
Published 10.21.24 6:07AM EDT 
The flaming wreckage of a scene in Houston where a helicopter crashed into a radio tower.
KHOU

A privately owned helicopter crashed into a radio tower just outside Houston downtown Sunday night killing four on board, including a child, according to local officials. The Houston Fire Department said the R44 helicopter hit the tower at 7:54 pm local time, which would have been roughly an hour after sunset. A reporter from local news station KHOU noted that the Federal Aviation Administration published a notice last week notifying pilots that the lights on the tower weren’t working. “We saw this bright light flying toward the church,” Marco Perez, who was attending an outdoor concert at the nearby Our Lady of Guadalupe, told the Houston Chronicle. “That light turned into an orange red fireball.” The resulting fire burned 100 to 200 yards of grass near the site and footage of the aftermath shows a horrific inferno amid contorted metal debris, but first responders were able to secure the site, including electricity and gas provisions. A security camera at the home of one resident recorded the crash from a distance, while another person posted a video of the resulting fireball in the immediate aftermath of the crash. The FAA, National Transportation Safety Board, and Houston’s fire and police departments are investigating the crash.

Read it at KHOU

7
Jennifer Lawrence Confirms Baby No. 2 on the Way With Art Gallerist Hubby
EXPECTING
Sean Craig
Updated 10.21.24 7:51AM EDT 
Published 10.21.24 7:48AM EDT 
Jennifer Lawrence attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Jennifer Lawrence attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty

Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her second child, the actor’s rep confirmed to Vogue. Lawrence, 34, shares a 2-year-old son with husband Cooke Maroney, 40, the director of New York City’s Gladstone Gallery, which reps art world stars Elizabeth Peyton and Matthew Barney as well as the estates of Robert Mapplethorpe and Robert Rauschenberg. They married in 2019 in Rhode Island. Vogue posted an image of Lawrence from the weekend which showed her having “stepped out to dinner in Los Angeles wearing a La Ligne t-shirt and sweater with her baby bump just visible.” While her acting career—highlighted by The Hunger Games and Silver Linings Playbook—remains at the fore of Hollywood, Lawrence has also shifted greater emphasis on producing documentaries: Zurawski v. Texas, about Texas’ strict anti-abortion law and executive-produced alongside Hillary Clinton, debuts later this week. Next month, Bread & Roses, about women living under Taliban rule in Afghanistan and co-produced with Malala Yousafzai, will stream on Apple TV+. “I can’t f--- with people who aren’t political anymore,” Lawrence told Vogue in 2022. “You live in the United States of America. You have to be political.”

Read it at Vogue

8
Tim Walz Weighs in on Trump Slinging Fries at McDonald’s
I’M HATIN’ IT
AJ McDougall 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 10.20.24 11:26PM EDT 
Donald Trump
Pool/Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz responded to Donald Trump’s Sunday shift at a McDonald’s in suburban Pennsylvania, pointing out that the former president’s policies have not historically favored workers. The governor, Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, took to X to retweet a news clip of Trump slinging fries. “This guy spent decades stiffing workers pay, cut overtime benefits for millions of people, and opposed any effort to raise the minimum wage,” he wrote, adding, “You know who has actually worked at McDonald’s, joined workers on picket lines, and fights for working people? @KamalaHarris.” Decked out in an apron, Trump worked the drive-thru window and manned the fry machine, the station that Harris says she worked when she was in college. Trump has repeatedly, without evidence, accused Harris of making up this biographical detail.

9
Two Dead After U.S. Navy Training Flight Crash
TRAGIC
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Updated 10.20.24 6:13PM EDT 
Published 10.20.24 6:12PM EDT 
Navy EA-18G Growler
A Navy EA-18G Growler, an electronic warfare jet, crashed in a remote part of Washington last week. REUTERS

Two missing U.S. Navy aviators were declared dead on Sunday, days after a jet crashed in the wilderness near Mount Rainier in Washington state. “It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of two beloved Zappers,” Cmdr. Timothy Warburton of the Electronic Attack Squadron VAQ 130 said in a press release, using the nickname for Washington-based electronic warfare unit. Personnel at the crash site were still working, the Naval Station said in a statement to the Daily Beast, and “planning for the long-term salvage and recovery effort.” The identities of the deceased airmen would not be released until their next-of-kin were notified and the cause of the crash is still under investigation, Navy officials said. The Boeing EA-18G Growler crashed on Tuesday afternoon during a routine training flight, Naval Station Whidbey Island confirmed in a press release. The wreckage of the jet was discovered east of Mount Rainier the very next day in a “remote, steep and heavily-wooded,” the naval station said in another update on Thursday.

Read it at Seattle Times

10
‘Shameless’: Mourners at Billionaire Mike Lynch‘s Funeral Rip UK’s Betrayal
'SO BETRAYED'
Sean Craig
Updated 10.20.24 5:46PM EDT 
Published 10.20.24 1:57PM EDT 
British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch and his daughter, Hannah Lynch.
British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch and his daughter, Hannah Lynch. Lynch Family Handout via Reuters

In addition to a sermon, the Lord‘s Prayer and the final commendation, solemn renditions of The Cure‘s “Just Like Heaven,” Alphaville’s “Forever Young” and Tomasco Albinoni’s “Adagio in G Minor” were performed at the ’funeral of British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his 18 year old daughter Hanna in central London Thursday. The two were among seven killed in August when his 180 foot super yacht sank off the coast of Sicily. Lynch’s family invited The Sunday Times newspaper to the funeral, which counted friends, family, politicians and Nobel prize-winning geneticist and president-elect of the Royal Society Paul Nurse among the mourners. A coach bus full of Hannah’s classmates from Latymer Upper School, the private day school she graduated from earlier this year, sat at the front of the ceremony. Lynch’s widow, Angela Bacares, and the couple’s eldest daughter, Esme, 22, brought four of the family’s dog’s including Lynch’s beloved Faucet, a shetland sheepdog who “occasionally unleashing a high-pitched bark that bounced from the arched ceilings“ of St James’s Church, Piccadilly. Nurse, who gave a eulogy, used the opportunity to rail against the “shameful and shameless” 2023 extradition and San Francisco house arrest of Lynch by the US Justice Department on fraud allegations that he was cleared of in a jury trial in June. Lynch died 74 days after he was acquitted. Sir David Davis, a Conservative MP who has called for the overturning of a one-sided U.S.-UK extradition treaty where the Americans can ignore British requests but not vice versa, reportedly nodded in agreement. “How was it possible that he could have been so betrayed by the past government?” Nurse said.

Read it at The Sunday Times

