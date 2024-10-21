Joni Mitchell Gets a Standing Ovation With Four-Letter Roast of Donald Trump

Former president Donald Trump may have fulfilled his pledge to work at a McDonald’s Sunday, but he spent five minutes working at the fry station and nobody actually placed any orders, the Washington Post reported. The McDonald’s franchise Trump visited in Feasterville, Pennsylvania was closed to the public while he was there and the drivers he served through the location’s drive-thru window were vetted by the Secret Service—both not unreasonable given the security demands on the campaign trail. However, Trump’s customers weren’t even allowed to place an order, and had to take whatever the Republican candidate for president handed to them. The Post said Trump spent five minutes at the restaurant’s fry station, where he was shown how to drop, drain and salt french fries and fifteen minutes at the window handing out food—which may well have just been bags loaded with fries—to fawning supporters. Hopefully, he remembered to properly salt them.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT