Here’s 7 Native American-Owned Etsy Shops That Should Be On Your Radar

Happy National Native American Heritage Month! Native American culture and history is drastically and unjustly left out of being told truthfully and with celebratory praise. People spend years in classrooms hearing the honest Native American narrative dismissed from textbooks and teachers. It’s important this month, and every month, to highlight the importance, truths and divine beauty of Native American heritage. One way to do that is by recognizing and supporting Native artists. Take a look at these Native American-owned Etsy shops.

Kaycee’s Handmade Kaycee’s Handmade is owned by Kaycee Valdez, a Texas-based mom and member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. Her shop consists of an assortment of beautifully crafted headbands, hairbows, pins, maternity sashes, and beaded pieces. It’s the perfect shop for moms-to-be and kids. The presence of Native culture can be found distinctly in her intricate beadwork, most notably in the form of earrings and keychains in Valdez’s shop. Custom orders can be made through instagram at @kaycees_handmade. Shop at Etsy $

Sage and Sunflower Sage and Sunflower is a Las Vegas-based shop owned by Shilo. Shilo is a mother to two boys and identifies as a Paiute Native American. Shilo’s shop carries a wide array of elegantly beaded earrings, and even a beaded PopSocket. Bracelets with stamped quotes such as “What would Dolly do” and “Always stay humble & kind” are available for order too. Shop at Etsy $

Steph Littlebird Steph Littlebird is a Native, Two-Spirit artist based in Portland, Oregon. Littlebird is also an activist, curator, and writer. In Littlebird’s shop you can find prints, and even a keychain in the shape of the state of Oregon that reads “LAND BACK” in bold letters, and “Munk-k’ilapay nsayka ili?¡” in the middle. The prints offer eclectic, vibrantly colored illustrations of animals, Native individuals and more. Shop at Etsy $

The Art of Ramon Shiloh Ramon Shiloh is an Oregon-based chef, public speaker and award-winning author and illustrator. In Shiloh’s online store, shoppers can find T-shirts and posters with Shiloh’s vivid illustrations as well as his book “The Otter, The Spotted Frog, and the Great Flood: A Creek Indian Story” and Gerald Hausman’s “Star Story Sessions”, which Shiloh illustrated. Link: https://www.etsy.com/shop/theArtofRamonShiloh?ref=usf_2020 Shop at Etsy $

Bizaanide'ewin Caitlin Newago belongs to the Ojibwe tribe and owns Bizaanide'ewin. Newago’s shop is rooted in activism and skillfully-crafted drawings, with shirts and mugs that have sayings such as “Eat the rich”,” “Reproductive rights are human rights” and more. Shoppers can also find gorgeous floral prints and stickers here. Shop at Etsy $

Mosnukhe Nomp Mosnukhe Nomp is an Indigenous crafts and jewelry shop owned by Crissy Cavay, who is a part of the The Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation. Gorgeously beaded earrings and shirts driven by Native pride are some of the items you’ll find in Cavay’s shop. Buttons, keychains and more are available for sale too. You can also find masks with Native American print, perfect for staying safe during these unprecedented times. Link: https://www.etsy.com/shop/MosnukheNomp?ref=usf_2020 Shop at Etsy $

L Badoni Creations Lauren Badoni is the owner of this Blue Gap, Arizona-based, contemporary Native American beadwork store. Badoni’s specialty in beadwork can be seen in how elaborately crafted their earrings and phone grips are. The shop’s earrings can be found adorned with colorful tassels and feathers. Shop at Etsy $

