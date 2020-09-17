‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

High-profile cheerleader Jerry Harris has been arrested and charged with production of child pornography after allegedly enticing a 13-year-old he met on social media to send him photos and videos, even meeting up with the boy at a cheerleading event for oral sex, federal authorities said Thursday.

Harris, the 21-year-old best known for appearing in Netflix’s Cheer docuseries, was charged with one count of producing child pornography, U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Illinois said Thursday.

Prosecutors allege Harris befriended twin teenage brothers online and “repeatedly solicited child pornography images and videos” from both. The charges come after USA Today reported that Harris was under investigation by the FBI for inappropriate sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the criminal complaint, obtained by The Daily Beast, one of the boys sent Harris “over a dozen photographs and videos” between December 2018 and March 2020, including shots showing his “penis and anus.” In turn, Harris allegedly sent the boy photos of his penis, as well as a video of him masturbating.

The boy, identified in the criminal complaint as Minor 1, told Harris he was just 13 when they first sparked up a conversation on Instagram.

The teenager told authorities he met up with 21-year-old Harris at a cheerleading event both were attending, where Harris “solicited oral sex” from the boy in a bathroom. The teenager also “reported a second attempt by Harris to meet... for an in-person sexual encounter when Minor-1 was at a cheer competition that Harris also attended.”

In an interview with investigators on September 14, Harris admitted to asking the boy to send photos and videos through Snapchat, knowing that the boy was 13, the criminal complaint says.

“Harris further admitted to engaging in ongoing Snapchat conversations with Minor 1 beginning in December 2018 and continuing through March 2020, during which times Harris repeatedly asked Minor 1 to send him photographs and videos depicting Minor 1’s penis and buttocks areas,” the complaint says.

On Monday, the FBI executed a search warrant at a Naperville, Illinois, home related to the investigation. The FBI investigation stemmed from allegations made by cheerleading industry giant Varsity Brands, which has banned Harris from any future public affiliation with the company.

According to USA Today, Varsity’s chief legal officer, Burton Brillhart, wrote an Aug. 1 letter to authorities in Florida and Texas that said the company had learned of “inappropriate sexual conduct” allegations involving Harris.

The criminal complaint says the mother of the twin teenage boys learned of Harris’ alleged behavior after going through one of her sons’ cell phones.