Chelsea Handler Says 50 Cent Is Voting for Biden, Not Trump

Despite what you may have seen on the cover of the New York Post, Chelsea Handler wants you to know that her ex-boyfriend 50 Cent is not actually voting for Donald Trump.

Last week, the rapper appeared to endorse Trump on Instagram in reaction to a CNBC report that claimed the top tax rate in California under a Biden administration would be 62.6%. “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya fucking mind,” he wrote, before adding later on Twitter, “Yeah, i don’t want to be 20 cent.”

Handler then responded to that tweet with, “You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend,” kicking off a very public back and forth that eventually moved into a private offline conversation.

Now, during a Wednesday appearance on The View, Handler revealed that she direct-messaged 50 Cent earlier this week and they ended up getting on the phone for about half and hour to talk about it.

“So he called me and he wasn’t serious, he was just screwing around on his Twitter,” she said. “He is supporting Joe Biden. He made that very clear to me and he said that I was able to tell you girls and tell any other press I did that he is supporting Joe Biden.”

She also offered to pay his taxes before she “found out it’s illegal to pay somebody to vote for your candidate.”

“So I offered him another form of payment and we’ll see if he takes me up on it,” Handler joked. “But I don’t have to pay him, he’s already a Biden supporter.”

“Please tell 50 that if he’s going to be joking around about supporting Trump,” Ana Navarro told Handler later, “he might want to wait until after the elections to tweet out such jokes because they ain’t very funny right now.”

