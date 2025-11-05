Cher Scoffs at Critics of Her 40-Year Age Gap Relationship

Cher told CBS News that she used to pray for a “man and a toddler.” Now, the 79-year-old pop icon’s prayers have been answered.

Cher joined Gayle King at CBS News’ Mornings on November 4 to celebrate her six-decade career and the launch of a paperback version of her New York Times bestselling memoir, Cher: The Memoir Part One. When talking about her life at 79, the “Believe” singer said she’s “really, really happy.” Part of that happiness comes from her relationship with her partner of three years, music producer and executive Alexander “AE” Edwards, 39, and his 6-year-old son, Slash.

Alexander Edwards and Cher at the Versace Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

In March 2023, Cher and Edwards made their first official public appearance at the entrance of the Versace show in Los Angeles, where the two could barely keep their hands off each other.

When King pointed out that not everyone has reacted positively to the pair’s 40-year age gap, Cher shrugged it off. “Whatever,” the singer said. “They’re not living my life.” Only the two of them know what goes on in the relationship, she said, adding that they “just have a blast” together.

After King asked whether age had ever been an issue for the couple, Cher said no. “He just says, ‘You get older, but your spirit is younger,’” she told King.

Alexander Edwards and Cher at the amfAR Cannes Gala in May 2024. Gisela Schober/Getty Images

The star had nothing but kind words for her partner. “I think he’s beautiful,” she said. “He’s really talented—he’s one of the most talented persons I’ve ever met. I just love him.”

This is not the first time the diva has been compelled to defend the pair’s romance. In 2022, she posted some fiery tweets, writing in one that the “haters are gonna hate…doesn’ [sic] matter that we’re happy & not bothering anyone.” In another, she emphasized her lack of concern for others’ opinions on the matter.

"We laugh all the time," Cher shared with King. Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Dating Edwards is a package deal. He is the father of a 6-year-old son from his previous relationship with model Amber Rose. Cher couldn’t be happier about the arrangement, telling King, “I used to say, God, give me a toddler and a man.” She went on to call her partner’s son funny, intelligent, and “a delight.”

Cher, Alexander Edwards, and Slash Edwards at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2024. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The