‘We Failed Adam’: Footage Shows 13-Year-Old Boy Had Hands Up When Chicago Cop Shot Him

Chicago police have released a huge trove of videos, including body-camera footage, showing an officer fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy with his hands in the air last month.

Adam Toledo was shot dead on March 29 in what police described at the time as an “armed confrontation.” Videos released Thursday afternoon by Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) include 17 body-cam videos, four third-party videos, and a slowed-down version of the events. Two 911 calls, the case incident report, and the tactical response reports were also released.

One video, taken from the body-cam of the officer who shot Toledo— identified in the incident report as Officer Eric Stillman—shows the teen with both hands up at the moment he is shot once in the chest.

“Police! Stop! Police, stop right fucking now,” Stillman is heard saying as he chases Toledo down an alley. Toledo then stops, turns around, and puts both hands up as the cop yells, “Show me your fucking hands, drop it.”

A split second later, Toledo is shot—and falls backward. It does not appear from the footage that the teenager had anything in his hands when he was shot—despite claims from police and prosecutors that the teenager was armed at the time.

Tensions have already been at a boiling point across the country following the police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in a Minneapolis suburb.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot became emotional in a Thursday press conference as she said the videos were “incredibly difficult to watch.” She noted that there’s no “evidence whatsoever that Adam Toledo shot at the police.”

“I want to ask again that everyone tuning in right now to think first and foremost about Adam Toledo...that each of us give [his family] space to breathe,” Lightfoot said, choking up at times. She urged people to wait until we “hear all the facts” and railed against the the city’s gun problem.

“We failed Adam,” she said. “We cannot afford to fail one more young person in our city.”

Authorities say a chaotic chain of events led to the shooting on the city’s West Side. Several gunshots were detected at around 2:30 a.m on March 29 and when officers arrived Toledo was at the scene with 21-year-old Ruben Roman. Both of them took off running, police say.

Roman was tackled and arrested, while Toledo kept running and was pursued down the alley by another officer. (Roman was later charged with child endangerment, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and reckless discharge of a firearm for his role in that night’s fateful events.)

Prosecutors in Roman’s case say Toledo did stop but then refused to show his hands and turned towards the officer with a gun. The officer then fired at Toledo’s chest, killing him.

However, in the body-camera footage, Toledo is shot as he appears to be raising both hands. Stillman approaches Toledo afterwards to ask if he is alright before repeating, “Stay with me. Stay with me.”

As Stillman begins chest compressions, a slew of officers arrive on the scene and take over CPR until an ambulance arrives.

A little over two minutes after the shooting, the body-camera footage shows another officer shining a flashlight on a gun located behind the wooden fence near the teenager. But it’s not clear if the gun is Toledo’s, or if he was holding it at any time during the chase or shooting.

Prosecutors say the 9 mm Ruger matched shell casings found on a street corner where Roman had been firing the gun earlier in the night. Footage reviewed by prosecutors is also said to have shown that it was Roman who had initially been firing the weapon.

During a hearing for Roman over the weekend, Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy insisted that the footage showed Toledo was armed when he was shot. He said the gun landed a few feet away after Toledo was shot.

On Thursday, however, a spokesperson told The Daily Beast that the account was inaccurate, and the prosecutor was not “fully informed.”

“An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court,” the spokesperson said told The Daily Beast. “Errors like that cannot happen and this has been addressed with the individual involved. The video speaks for itself.”

According to Citizens Police Data Project, a non-profit that documents police misconduct information about the Chicago Police Department, Stillman has no complaints or use-of-force reports since he joined the force in 2015. In fact, he received eight honorable mentions and the superintendents’ award of valor in 2016.

“ He wanted to be a cop when he grew up. And next thing you know, a cop took his life. ”

The shooting has shaken the community and sparked a spate of protests, but the Toledo family has called for calm. “Adam’s memory can best be honored by refraining from violence and working constructively for reform,” attorneys for the family said Tuesday.

After watching the body-cam footage late Tuesday, the family vowed to “seek justice” by carrying out their own independent investigation.

Lightfoot said Thursday that the videos of the incident make two things clear: that in the middle of the night Toledo was “in contact with an adult who had a gun” and that “too many young people in our city... have been left vulnerable by system failures that we simply must fix.”

She also blamed the city’s systemic issues of generational poverty, disinvestment, and racism as having a role in the boy’s death.

Cook County prosecutors have so far sought to place blame for the seventh-grader’s death on Roman.

“If the defendant does not bring the 13-year-old with him, if he doesn’t bring his gun with him while on gun offender probation, if he doesn’t shoot that gun seven to eight times on a city street with (Toledo) standing in arm’s length of him while he’s firing those shots … none of it would have happened,” Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy argued in court.

Roman was initially released from custody on a misdemeanor charge but was taken back in after ditching a court hearing in a separate case. He reportedly told police he didn’t know who Toledo was and claimed he’d been waiting in the alley for a train.

It’s not clear how Roman and Toledo knew each other. Toledo’s mother, Elizabeth, told The Chicago Sun-Times she “just wants answers about what really happened.”

“He wanted to be a cop when he grew up. And next thing you know, a cop took his life,” she said.