Union Boss Shamelessly Coaches Vax Avoidance as Cops Put Lives on the Line

The annual National Police Week honoring fallen officers is normally held in May, but this year’s observance was moved to Oct. 14-16 due to the pandemic.

Among the 264 cops who are being memorialized are four Chicago police officers who died from the virus. And that makes it all the more shocking that the Chicago police union chose the day before the COVID-delayed police week to post a guide to “COVID-19 Exemption Forms.”

The site also has a link to a “Vaccine Mandate Update 10/12/21” video in which union president John Catanzara announced his determination not to comply.