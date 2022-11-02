Chilling Video Captures Gun-Toting ‘Person of Interest’ in Takeoff’s Slaying

Newly released footage shows that Takeoff spent his last seconds alive standing next to his fellow Migos rapper and uncle, Quavo, as a group argued about “disrespecting” and basketball before a barrage of gunfire rang out.

The video, obtained by TMZ, also catches a glimpse of a man wearing all black and holding a gun. A spokesperson for the Houston Police Department confirmed to The Daily Beast on Wednesday that the man captured on camera is a person of interest in the shooting, but he’s yet to be identified by police.

“They know your name, they’re not going to be disrespectful like that,” someone can be heard saying in the video. The man continued to speak, but his voice was drowned out by others.

A man is then spotted with a gun in his hand, by his side, as the argument turns to basketball.

“Don’t play with me like that bro,” one man says. Moments later, it appears the same man declares, “I’m about to hurt somebody bro.”

Two seconds later, a single gunshot is heard in the video, and a woman is heard saying “oh hell naw.”

Next, the video briefly pans to a gunman again, this time with a handgun drawn. A barrage of at least 10 gunshots can then be heard. The person recording the incident, who was not identified by TMZ, then fled.

Police still do not know who shot Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, just after 2:30 a.m. at an entertainment venue in downtown Houston. An autopsy released Wednesday confirmed the 28-year-old rapper died from “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm,” TMZ reported.

Two others, an unnamed 23-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, were shot in the incident but survived.