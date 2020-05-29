China’s Airline Industry Is Capitalizing on the Pandemic

There is no doubt that airliners were the novel coronavirus pandemic’s main vector.

Its first direct breakout into the world (and into the U.S.) was certainly from China, long before its lethality was understood. Epidemiologists have established that the virus was on the move in the central Chinese city of Wuhan by early December at the latest.

“ The eight busiest airports in China together were, in one year, handling far more passengers than the entire population of the United States. ”

Unfortunately, Wuhan’s significance in the planning of China's increasingly modernized and organized infrastructure made it the perfect place for an accelerated spread of the pathogen.